REFUGIO — Quite a few fans have watched Jared Kelley and Austin Ochoa play baseball.
But very few have been at Refugio’s baseball field after practice when Kelley and Ochoa are throwing or hitting in the cage.
“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication,” Ochoa said. “It just doesn’t come easy. You’re only going to get out of it what you put in and that’s all I can say about that. You’re going to have to put the work in to get what you wanted.”
“It’s just part of love of the game and wanting to be better to separate yourself from the others,” Kelley said. “There are a lot of good players, but there’s always something you can do to separate from the others.”
The hard work put in by Ochoa and Kelley paid off Wednesday when they signed letters of intent in the Refugio High School cafeteria.
Kelley signed with the University of Texas, and Ochoa signed with Texas-San Antonio.
“I’ve always been a UT fan,” said Kelley, who originally committed to TCU as a freshman before changing his mind during his junior year. “I grew up watching them. The legacy they have is like no other.”
It’s unlikely Kelley will ever play for the Longhorns, as he is rated one of the top pitching prospects in the nation and is expected to be taken in the first round of Major League Baseball’s amateur draft in June.
Kelley, whose fastball was clocked in the mid to high 90s, earned all-state honors as a junior and was selected as the MVP of the Advocate’s all-area team.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Kelley said. “If I go to UT, I go to UT. If I get drafted, that’s great. I’ll be happy either way.”
Ochoa, who starts at quarterback for the No. 1-ranked Bobcats, pitched and played in the infield.
He was an all-state selection and was the Offensive Player of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team.
“I fell in love with the community around it,” Ochoa said of his decision to play at UTSA. “It’s not that far away from home and I just loved it overall.”
Refugio baseball coach Jarod Kay isn’t surprised to see Kelley and Ochoa get the opportunity to continue their careers at a higher level.
“They get extra cuts, extra reps in what they’re doing,” Kay said. “The thing I like the most about them and is what people don’t always see is they’re real humble.
“They have great humility, which obviously comes from how they were raised. They also do a good job of trying to encourage and pickup teammates. I think that goes a long way to speaking towards who they are and what they’re about.”
Ochoa and Kelley were disappointed last season when the Bobcats lost in the regional finals and came up just short of their first appearance at the state tournament.
But both want to end their high school careers at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
“That was a goal last year, but we came up short,” Ochoa said. “This year, we’re going after it.”
“We have the exact same team as last year and some teams lost some players,” Kelley said. “I think if we hit the ball and eliminate walks and runners on base we’ll be fine. Right now, my main focus is winning a state championship for baseball and getting better in each and every game.”
