Three Refugio players have been named to the 2020 South Texas Preseason Small School Baseball All-Star Team.
Seniors Jared Kelley and Austin Ochoa and sophomore Jordan Kelley were selected to the team, which was determined by the votes of 31 area coaches.
Jared Kelley was selected at pitcher, Ochoa was a designated hitter and Jordan Kelley was chosen as an outfielder.
Jared Kelley was the MVP of last season’s Advocate all-area team. He had an 11-0 record, an 0.22 ERA, and had 144 strikeouts in 65 innings.
Jared Kelley has signed with the University of Texas and is expected to be a first-round pick in June’s Major League Baseball draft.
Ochoa was the Offensive Player of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team. He hit .417 with two home runs, four triples, 12 doubles and 28 RBIs. He also stole 18 bases.
Ochoa has signed to play baseball at UTSA.
Jordan Kelley was the Newcomer of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team.
Jordan Kelley hit .468 with three homer runs, one triple, five doubles and 24 RBIs. Kelley had an on-base percentage of .598, scored 34 runs and stole 21 bases.
The players will be recognized at the Corpus Christi Hooks’ 2020 South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet.
The banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center in Corpus Christi.
