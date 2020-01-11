REFUGIO – Celeste Lara wondered if she would ever play a home basketball game in high school.
Lara was a freshman when Hurricane Harvey devastated the city and school in August of 2017.
Lara, a junior, and her Refugio teammates have been practicing and playing home games in Woodsboro.
“We had a lot of damage,” Lara said. “To this day, we’re still trying to fix everything. But the community is getting back to how it was and it’s good.”
The community took another step toward normalization Friday night when the high school opened its sportsplex and hosted basketball games for the first time since the hurricane.
The school’s larger competition gym has yet to be completed, and work such as installing scoreboards remains to be done in the sportsplex.
But that didn’t dampen the spirit of the standing-room only crowd for Refugio’s District 30-2A games against Three Rivers.
“It’s beautiful,” Lara said. “I thought after the destruction with Hurricane Harvey it would never be the same, but it looks great.”
The Bobcats took a 66-37 win, while the Lady Cats lost 40-31. But the results paled in comparison to what the night represented to the community.
“It’s been a long-time coming,” said Refugio athletic director Jason Herring. “It’s been lots and lots of hard work, and lots or hours waiting on it. But it’s worth the wait. I think it’s beautiful. The lighting, the new floor, everything is awesome.”
A brief ceremony was held before the varsity games that included Refugio Superintendent Melissa Gonzales, Herring, the band and cheerleaders, before former student and current teacher/coach Ally Coscetti sang the national anthem.
“Tonight would definitely be one of the high points of my career as an educator,” Gonzales said. “Just knowing that our students have to place to compete, that our community has a place to watch them compete, and their parents aren’t burdened with the travel to see their children play games. It was a real high point. It’s a day I’ve been waiting for and it gives me encouragement that we can complete this project.”
Gonzales has been involved with the recovery project since she returned home shortly after the hurricane and witnessed its aftermath.
“My heart just sank,” she said. “It was just like nothing I had ever seen before. It was heartbreaking knowing what our children would have to endure just to have a clean, safe place to go to school.”
The recovery process has been complicated because the school district was in the middle of a bond project when the storm arrived.
Gonzales remains involved in negotiations with the school district’s insurance company, the builder’s insurance company, the contractor and FEMA.
“It’s an ongoing process to this day,” she said. “We have received some funding from the insurance company, a limited amount of money from FEMA, and Rebuild Texas Fund gave us $1.2 million for the sportsplex and the competition gym.
“We received some funding from the legislature for Hurricane Harvey,” she continued. “The magnitude of the damage was far more than we could afford. All of this helped us come back. It’s a continual planning and prioritization on what needs to happen next and what order and keeping in mind we’re working around students and our school calendar and very limited space because of the damage.”
The competition gym could be finished sometime next month and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for both facilities will be held before volleyball season begins in August.
Gonzales estimated the cost of repairing both gyms to be around $5 million.
“It was frustrating because I felt bad for the kids and the coaches,” Herring said. “But I knew it would be worth the wait. I’m thrilled that we got it, but I wish we could have gotten it sooner for the kiddos.”
The Bobcats and Ladycats are happy to have a place they can call home.
“Before this, we had to practice in our elementary gym,” said sophomore Jordan Kelley, who scored 25 points in his home debut. “It was crowded and hard to run plays. We finally got a gym where we can spread it out.”
“It means a lot because I haven’t played a home game my freshman and sophomore years,” added junior Jai’lin King. “I like that people can come here instead of going to Woodsboro. I think it looks nice. I really liked it when I first saw it.”
