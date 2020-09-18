BLOOMINGTON — The Refugio Bobcats out gained the host Bloomington Bobcats 468 to 64 in total yardage on Friday night to coast to a 54-7 District 15-2A, Division I victory.
Refugio scored on eight of its 10 possessions, with the two empty possessions coming by grace of the clock to end the first half and fourth quarter.
Refugio rushed to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to touchdown runs by Isaiah Avery (17 yards), Michael Thomas (15 yards) and Josh Rodriguez (40 yards).
The second quarter saw Refugio hit paydirt four times to take a 47-0 lead into the half. Receiver Antwaan Gross hauled in two touchdown passes from quarterback Caleb Hesseltine, one for 19 yards and the other for 32 yards to complete the first half scoring.
A 20-yard TD run from Lukas Meza and a nine-yard touchdown run from Noel Garcia were the other two scores in the second quarter.
Bloomington came out fired up in the second half and put together the longest drive of the game, marching 64 yards in 11 plays to score their only TD as John Garcia capped the drive with a three-yard run. Cesar Keyes' extra point made it 47-7 with 4:10 left in the third quarter. The biggest play in the drive, and the game for that matter, was a 25-yard pass from quarterback Isaiah Solis to Sam Beraza on fourth down.
Refugio, which had 19 players touch the ball in the contest, scored one more time in the fourth quarter when Javier Ontiveros hit the pay zone from two yards out to make the final, 54-7.
Refugio rushed 26 times for 253 yards and completed 14-of-19 passes for 215 yards.
Eziyah Bland carried the ball five times for 54 yards and Victor Garcia had four rushes for 50 yards to pace the Refugio rushing attack. Hesseltine completed 9-of-12 passes for 162 yards. Gross and Ethan Perez each caught three passes for 63 and 44 yards, respectively.
Solis completed 6-of-15 passes for Bloomington for 72 yards. Isaiah Alvarez was his favorite target, coming down with three receptions for 20 yards. Beraza finished with two catches for 37 yards.
Neither team committed a turnover in the game.
Refugio (4-0) will travel to Taft (3-1) next week while Bloomington (0-3) will be searching for its first win at Three Rivers (2-2).
