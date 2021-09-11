REFUGIO — Jordan Kelley hasn’t lost many games during his Refugio career.
But Kelley knows the Bobcats have rarely had to fight harder to earn a win than they did against Edna.
“Out of my four years, that’s probably the best team we’ve played in pre-district,” he said. “They were big up front, fast and athletic. We matched up pretty well. We just came out with the win.”
The teams battled on even terms into the fourth quarter before Refugio broke away for a 55-38 victory on Friday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
“We just knew it was going to be a dogfight from the beginning,” said Refugio quarterback Caleb Hesseltine. “Our guys played with a lot of heart tonight. I feel like moving forward this game is going to help us out tremendously.”
The Bobcats, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, Division I, improved to 3-0, but they had to come from behind five times against the Class 3A, Division I Cowboys (2-1) to do it.
“There comes a time when you’re going to have to play for four quarters,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “I knew we were going to have to battle for four quarters. It looks different because late they made a couple of mistakes and we scored a couple of easy ones, but that was a three-point game for all intents and purposes.”
The Bobcats scored on offense, defense and special teams to overcome Edna’s powerful rushing attack led by Dreydan Ashford.
Ashford carried 26 times for 285 yards and scored on runs of 15, 87, 12 and 21 yards.
“I really think we expected to throw the ball more,” Ashford said. “But my offensive line for those 3½ quarters, we were all over them.”
Much of Ashford’s yardage came after contact, as he shed Refugio defenders, who had a hard time bringing him to the ground.
“No telling how many yards he had,” Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell said of Ashford. “He played hard and the offensive line played hard. We got late and we couldn’t move like we had been. We made a lot of mental mistakes late. I can’t tell you how many.”
Hesseltine completed 24 of 37 attempts for 277 yards. Isaiah Avery had nine catches for 102 yards, and Kelley had seven receptions for 121 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown catch.
The Bobcats also scored on runs of 17 and 68 yards by Eziyah Bland, who carried 10 times for 162 yards, runs of 1 and 23 yards by Lukas Meza, and a 1-yard touchdown run by Dezmon Brown, who returned a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown to put Refugio ahead for good with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter.
“It was back and forth,” Hesseltine said. “Both offenses were electric tonight. Our defense played a heck of a game in the fourth quarter.”
Refugio also took advantage of four Edna turnovers, including interceptions by Avery and Kelley, who returned his 30 yards for a touchdown for the final score.
“We made a lot of mistakes we hadn’t made all year,” Mitchell said. “I want to give them all the credit, but I don’t think those mistakes were because of them but because of us. We lost our composure late. It was like I told the kids, we quit doing what we were doing. I felt really good at halftime. I felt like we really had a chance to win the football game. It just got late, we turned the ball over and did some stupid things and we’ve got to learn from it.”
Refugio may have faced its toughest test of the regular season, but Herring knows his team must keep improving to achieve its goal.
“It solidifies that we are who we thought we were,” he said. “Honestly, after the first two games, I wasn’t sure. I’m telling you that’s a really good football team that we just beat somehow, someway. This tells us we are who we thought we might be and we’ve got a shot, if we continue to get better and stay healthy.”
