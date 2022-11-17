SAN ANTONIO — Isaiah Avery was in the stands at the Alamodome the last time Refugio met Holland in the playoffs.

But Avery hadn’t forgotten how the Bobcats attacked the Hornets and neither did Refugio head coach Jason Herring.

“In 2019, we played Holland and the game plan was to throw the ball and we did pretty well,” Avery said. “So we decided to throw the ball and we executed pretty well.”

The Bobcats won their Class 2A, Division I area game against the Holland Hornets 56-9 on Thursday night at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.

Kelan Brown passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns and Refugio ran away with a 56-9 Class 2A, Division I area playoff win over Holland on Thursday night at Heroes Stadium.

The Bobcats improved to 11-1 and moved into the regional semifinals against Ganado, a 66-12 winner over Thorndale.

Refugio will return to Heroes Stadium to play Ganado at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

“We’ve been concentrating on pounding the ball,” Herring said. “Ultimately, in the end, to win the big one you’re going to have to ... there’s going to come a time when you better be able to run the ball and throw the football. We got a chance to throw the football and make sure we’re really good at that also.”

Brown completed 17 of 20 passes — two passes were dropped — and threw touchdown passes of 33 and 53 yards to Avery and 41 yards to Ernest Campbell.

“I’ve been throwing my whole life,” Brown said. “I just come out here and do my job and my team will do the rest. We all come together and we get the 'W.'”

Refugio struck quickly, taking a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and had a 42-0 advantage at halftime.

The Bobcats scored in all phases of the game, including a 60-yard punt return by Eziyah Bland and an 18-yard fumble return by Avery.

“When you get to where there are 16 teams left, the ability to play at a high level and execute in all three phases is going to be critical,” Herring said. “I’m really pleased. Our kids have put in six good practices — three last week and three this week. I thought we executed at a high level in all three areas.”

Avery also intercepted a pass, as Refugio limited the Hornets (6-6) to four first downs and 54 net yards in the first half before playing a number of reserves in the second half.

“Our defense was hungry this game,” Avery said. “We come out hungry in every game and come out strong.”

The Bobcats ran the ball only 23 times, including two kneel downs in the final seconds, but scored on runs of 11 yards by Jordan King, 2 yards by Kaleb Brown and 7 yards by Kelan Brown for his first rushing touchdown of the season.

“My team played well and it’s all thanks to the coaches and the hours they spent in the office putting a great game plan together for us to come out here and get the win,” Kelan Brown said. “Every week at practice, Coach tells us to practice like it’s Shiner or practice like it’s Timpson. We stay mentally focused and ready to go.”

The Bobcats next task is to prepare for their rematch with district opponent Ganado.

“We’re growing up. We’re growing up fast,” Hering said. “I just think we’re peaking at the right time and hitting our stride. We seem to be getting better and better each week.”