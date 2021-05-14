BEEVILLE — Refugio’s season seemed to be fading away when it came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 2 of its best-of-three Class 2A area playoff series.
Falls City had a two-run lead and was six outs away from advancing to the regional quarterfinal round.
But there was no panic in the Refugio dugout.
“We just don’t give up,” said junior Antwaan Gross. “You’ve just got to keep going and have confidence in yourself and score.”
The Bobcats scored five runs with two outs in the inning and went on to an 8-6 win to even the series on Friday night at Joe Hunter Field.
As a result, Refugio (14-3) and Falls City (23-6) are headed for a decisive third game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Joe Hunter Field.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a dogfight,” said senior Ethan Perez. “We knew from yesterday that we needed to put the ball in play and good things would happen. That’s what happened tonight.”
The Beavers played a clean game until the sixth, but committed three errors and the Bobcats made them pay with four hits in the inning.
“We played really well for five innings,” said Falls City coach Will Gates. “I tell these kids all the time when the routine plays are there to be made, you’ve got to make them. We had a bad inning and it cost us and that’s what happens.”
Refugio used a two-run home run by Caleb Hesseltine and seven stolen bases to stay close, but played from behind until the sixth inning.
“We do have some speed,” said Refugio coach Jarod Kay. “We are not the same team we have been. We’ve got to do things a little bit differently. We need to come back tomorrow with a better approach at the plate because we can’t hit with runners in scoring position with two-out or one-out situations. We need runners in scoring position with nobody out, which opens up a lot more options for us to try and get those runs in.”
The Bobcats had eight hits through five innings, but Falls City starter Ayden Gates did a good job of minimizing the damage.
Eleven of Refugio’s first 15 outs were in the air and three came on strikeouts.
“Falls City is a really good team," Kay said. "They’re going to catch the pop flies and fly balls. Our approach is to stay on the top half of the ball and hit line drives and hard ground balls. We haven’t done a great job of doing that. But one of the things we have on our team is athleticism and speed and we want to hit those line drives and ground balls to try and use what we do have to our advantage.”
Perez was the winning pitcher, relieving starter Jordan Kelley in the sixth inning.
"I knew from yesterday that I was going to come in," Perez said. "He (Kay) told me today that I was going to get the ball right after Jordan so I was ready for it."
Falls City was in the same situation in its bi-district series against Johnson City and won Game 3.
“You get to that Game 3 in 2A baseball and it’s who got some pitches left,” Will Gates said. “We did the same thing last Saturday. We had a bad Game 2 and I told the kids we just have to persevere and live to play another day.”
Refugio is thankful to have the opportunity to play a Game 3.
“You’ve just got to have the mentality not to lose,” Gross said. “None of us like losing so we’ve got to come out strong.”
Class 2A Area Game 2
Refugio 8, Falls City 6
Falls City 310 001 1 — 6 6 3
Refugio 201 005 x — 8 12 2
W: Ethan Perez. L: Cody Arrisola. Highlights: (FC) Jaxson Pipes 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs; J.D. Sartwelle 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Tanner Soliz 2-for-5, 2 R; Arrisola 1-for-3, R, RBI. (R) Perez 2-for-4, R, SB; Jordan Kelley 3-for-4, 3 R, RBI, 3 SB; Caleb Hesseltine 2-for-4, 2-run HR, 3 RBIs; Isaiah Avery 3-for-4, 2B, SB; Antwaan Gross 1-for-1, R, SB. Records: Falls City 23-6; Refugio 14-3.
