EDNA — Jason Herring thanked almost everyone in the town of Refugio after picking up his 200th win at the school.
But Herring saved his highest praise for the players he’s coached during his 16 seasons.
“The most important thing in this whole 200 wins goes to these kids,” Herring said. “The kids are the ones who put in all the work all during the summer. We demand a lot out of our kids so I don’t want it to be about me. I’m thankful, I’m grateful, I’m super proud, but it's about all of these kids who have been part of the 200 wins.”
The Bobcats made sure Herring achieved the milestone by scoring four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to rally for a 40-22 win over Edna on Friday night at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
“I’m really stunned to be honest,” Herring said. “The experts picked us to lose, but I had a good feeling because of our kids’ preparation. Our kids had a great, great week and they were as quiet as they’ve ever been on the bus and in the dressing room.
“They came ready,” he added. “We told them if we could withstand their first- and second-quarter punch and just keep it close, we thought we could wear them out in the second half because they’re so much bigger than us.”
Refugio (2-1), which was ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, Division I, trailed 14-13 at halftime after quarterback Kelan Brown lost a fumble and threw two interceptions.
But Brown bounced back and completed 18 of his 31 passes to seven different receivers for 270 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to Ernest Campbell.
“I just told the team to pick up, stay up, keep their heads up and get back in the game,” Brown said. “We had to play fast because they were bigger than us. We had to be fast off the ball.”
The Bobcats also had success with their running game, as Kaleb Brown scored on runs of 3, 10 and 4 yards, and Jordan King, who carried 10 times for 105 yards, scored on a 45-yard run.
“We knew after halftime we had them where we wanted them,” said wide receiver/safety Isaiah Avery. “They’re kind of big so they get tired easily. We were in shape and ready to go.”
Refugio also shut down Edna’s offense in the second half, not allowing a first down until the final drive of the game.
“We were thinking that they were going to run a lot of RPO stuff,” Avery said. “They kind of surprised us when they started to go to the sweeps. We decided to run a different defense in the situation and we capitalized on it.”
Chai Whitmire, Jaedyn Lewis and Eziyah Bland had interceptions for the Bobcats
“This is another good step in the right direction for us,” Whitmire said. “We flowed around and played as a team with all 11.”
Edna (2-1), which was ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, Division I, scored on runs of 8 and 7 yards by Dreydan Ashford in the first half, but hurt itself with five turnovers.
The Cowboys not only had three interceptions, but they muffed a kickoff and a punt that were recovered by Refugio.
“We turned the ball over way too much against those guys and really against anybody,” said Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell. “Our defense was on the field too long. It reminds me a little bit of Refugio’s first game. For whatever reason, we just didn’t have it tonight. Six, five turnovers, I’m not sure. It felt like 10.”
Herring has a 200-20 record at Refugio, good for a 90.9 winning percentage.
“I’ve been super blessed,” he said. “The superintendent’s awesome, the school board is awesome and the community is awesome, but most of all the kids. The coaching staff — most of us have been together all 16 years — we just have tremendous support.”