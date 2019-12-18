ARLINGTON — Austin Ochoa has thought about winning a state championship since he returned to Refugio two years ago.
Ochoa wasn’t sure he would win a state title, but he was determined to do everything within his power to reach his goal.
“I hoped to envision it, but I couldn’t say for sure it was going to happen,” he said. “We worked for it and battled our way up here.
Ochoa made sure Refugio’s fourth Class 2A, Division I state final appearance in five years was a successful one, leading the Bobcats to a 28-7 win over Post on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium.
Ochoa rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns, and passed for 207 yards to help the Bobcats overcome a 7-0 deficit and win offensive MVP honors.
“I mean, I really, really, really…,” Ochoa said. “Our O-line was really amazing and Jalen Hubbard one of the sniffer backs, they led the way.”
Refugio wrapped up a 16-0 season and won its fifth state championship in its 10th state final appearance behind a strong defensive performance.
The Bobcats limited the Antelopes (15-1) to five first downs and 93 total yards.
“I challenged our kids,” said Refugio defensive coordinator Eli Boxell. “I said, ‘You guys are a pretty good defense, but you’re not getting recognized the way you should.’ I said, “There’s no other chance to do it than on national TV.’ I’m proud of the way they stepped up and played.”
Junior linebacker Zavien Wills led the Bobcats 8.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
“The coaches said play our game and we would do well,” Wills said. “They were an amazing team. We were just better. We were working for this for so long that I’m glad it paid off.”
Refugio pads its lead on Austin Ochoa’s @austin_o8 fourth touchdown of the night. Placencia kick. Refugio 28, Post 7. 6:55 4Q. #UILState pic.twitter.com/hX30NsxAF6— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) December 19, 2019
Sophomore Javon Williams moved to middle linebacker when Ysidro Mascorro pulled his hamstring early in the game.
Williams finished with 6.5 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss and was selected as the defensive MVP of the game.
“I was like, ‘It’s going to be a big step up, but like if one man goes down the next one has to step up and fill that position,’” Williams said. “Me and my mom were texting and she was just like, ‘Just play your heart out every play and try and get that defensive MVP,’ and that’s what I did.”
Refugio sophomore Javon Williams was named defensive MVP of the Bobcats’ 28-7 state final win over Post. pic.twitter.com/stStKg1lFH— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 19, 2019
The Bobcats got off to a slow start and one of their two turnovers led to a 6-yard touchdown run by Ashton Jefferson and a 7-0 Post lead.
Refugio trailed in four of its six playoff games, but tied the game before halftime on a 2-yard run by Ochoa and the first of four extra points by Alex Placencia.
“This is so fitting,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “All-year long we had to claw and scratch. Tonight was the third football game this team has played in 14 days. We’re beat to a pulp.
“Austin was hurt and Jordan (Kelley) was hurt and we lost Daeron (Wills) last week and then Sido (Mascorro) pulls his hamstring the first running play. We were just beat to a pulp. I’m real proud of the kids. Javon (Williams) comes in at mike linebacker when Sido is hurt and wins defensive MVP of the game. They’re the cardiac kids, dude. It’s the perfect end to this season for the kids.”
FINAL: Refugio 28, Post 7.The Bobcats are state champions for the fifth time in school history. pic.twitter.com/KSBmB9T4Ax— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) December 19, 2019
Ochoa’s started the game-tying drive with a 28-yard run and carried on 11 of the drive’s 12 plays.
“I was a little nervous because Austin was about 80 percent,” Herring said. “That’s all I needed if he can deal the ball to Antwaan (Gross) and Jordan (Kelley) and all those guys. I was real nervous about running Austin early in the game. All it takes is his hand getting smashed and we’re done.
Refugio coach Jason Herring after winning his third state championship with the Bobcats. Interview by @mikeforman21 pic.twitter.com/MXWeASdvrG— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) December 19, 2019
“I was going to see if we could use the passing game and the quick screens and maybe run a few other kids," Herring continued. "That score right before halftime was huge. Then at halftime, it was real easy. We made the adjustments and I sat down with my staff and said which plays are the best and every one of them said, ‘Give it to 15.’ and that’s what we did.”
Ochoa scored on runs of 1, 5 and 1 yard in the second half, as the Bobcats took control of the game.
“Our first half we had the worst offensive game that I’ve played in,” Ochoa said. “We adjusted things and came out here and executed. He (Herring) saw that the passing really wasn’t working that much and we had that in our game plan. We started doing the quarterback runs and I just do what I did.”
Refugio QB Austin Ochoa talks with @mikeforman21 after the Bobcats’ state final win over Post. @austin_o8 pic.twitter.com/XxjTBVC6Aq— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) December 19, 2019
Refugio’s seniors not only became the first class to win two state titles, they also become the winningest class in school history, finishing with a 55-6 record.
“What’s awesome about these kids is they have such great character,” Herring said. “They listen and hang on every word. When we tell them what we want done, they’ll do it or they’ll die trying. At halftime, we make adjustments and they’ll do it or die trying. And that’s why we’re state champions because of the kids.”
