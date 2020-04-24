Refugio football seniors became the class with the most wins in school history when they captured the 2019 Class 2A, Division I state championship in December.
What the Bobcats most likely didn’t realize when they walked off the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington after their 28-7 win over Post is they were part of one of the top teams in Texas over the past decade.
Refugio was ranked the No. 2 UIL team in the state in any classification for the years 2010 through 2019 by Fizz Rankings.
Aledo was ranked No. 1, and Allen, Carthage and Lake Travis were ranked third through fifth, respectively.
Teams were ranked in a number of categories, including wins, championships, points scored and allowed, coaching experience and strength of schedule.
“When you start being fortunate enough to be in a list with Allen, Carthage, Lake Travis and Aledo, that’s huge,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring.
The Bobcats had a 134-14 record over the decade that included three state championships, six state final appearances, seven trips to the semifinals, 10 quarterfinal appearances and nine district championships.
Refugio scored an average of 49 points in the 148 games it played over the past 10 years, while yielding an average of 14 points.
“Probably what makes me so proud is the consistency,” said Herring, who has coached at Refugio for 13 seasons. “What makes me proud is to do it over 10 years, because kids are going to change. A lot of time head coaches and assistants change. We’ve been able to do out over the long haul, a 10-year period. That’s real, real special.”
Refugio’s talent helped it win state championships in 2011, 2016 and last season. But Herring also credits stability within the school district.
“If you think about it, how many times do you look at a school and have superintendents changing and school boards and administration and head coaches and assistant coaches changing,” he said. “Then, you throw on top of that talent changing. Think how hard it is to win consistently for the decade. It takes all of that to pull off something like that for 10 years.”
The announcement came at a difficult time for athletes across the state who are sidelined by COVID-19.
The UIL shut down spring sports last week, and 7-on-7 football was canceled earlier this week.
“This is real hard,” Herring said. “It’s hard on all communities. It’s especially hard on our kids.”
Herring hopes Refugio’s achievement over the past decade will bring some cheer to his players and their fans.
“It’s a big deal for us,” Herring said. “I’m happy for the kids, I’m happy for the community and it’s just an awesome thing.”
