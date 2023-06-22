Refugio has made two appearances in the state final in the last four years, and has won one state championship.
The Bobcats will begin their quest for their sixth state title as the No. 1 team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 2A preseason poll.
The Bobcats return nine starters on offense and eight on defense from a team that lost to Hawley in last year’s state final.
Refugio linebacker Kaleb Brown is the Texas Football Class 2A preseason defensive player of the year. Brown was joined on the preseason all-state team by Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell, and defensive back Isaiah Avery.
Refugio’s District 15 foes Shiner and Ganado were ranked No. 9 and No. 21, respectively.
Bay City defensive lineman Carlon Jones was selected as the preseason defensive player of the year on the Class 4A team.
Jones was joined on the preseason all-state team by El Campo kicker Diego Gutierrez.
El Campo is ranked No. 12 in the Class 4A, Division I preseason poll, and Bay City is ranked No. 14. Calhoun was also in the poll at No. 16.
Edna’s Jimmie Mitchell was named the Class 3A coach of the year after leading the Cowboys to the Division I semifinals last season.
Edna goes into this season ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll. Goliad, a district foe of Edna, is ranked No. 19. Yoakum was chosen as a sleeper team.
Tidehaven, which advanced to the Class 3A, Division II regional final last season, is ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll.
Falls City is ranked No. 10 in the Class 2A, Division II poll.