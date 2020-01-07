Refugio will begin the season as the top-ranked team in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 2A preseason poll.
Hallettsville was ranked No. 9 in the Class 3A poll.
The Bobcats advanced to the regional final last season and finished with a 27-3 record.
They return all-state selections Jared Kelley, Austin Ochoa and Colten Hesseltine and most of their other starters.
Kelley, who has signed with Texas, had an 11-0 record with an 0.22 ERA and had 144 strikeouts in 65 innings.
Hesseltine had a 4-1 record and nine saves with an 0.92 ERA and had 34 strikeouts in 30.1 innings.
Ochoa, who has signed with UTSA, hit .417 with two home runs, four triples, 12 doubles and 28 RBIs. He scored 40 runs and had 18 stolen bases.
Hallettsville advanced to the area round of the playoffs before finishing with a 29-4-1 record.
The Brahmas return all-state selections Ryan Targac, who has signed with Texas A&M, and Hunter Laqua.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, a District 30-5A opponent of Victoria East, Victoria West and Calhoun, is ranked No. 2 in the Class 5A poll.
