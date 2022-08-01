REFUGIO — A lot of preseason speculation has centered around who will be the starting quarterback at Refugio.
Senior Caleb Hesseltine and sophomore Kelan Brown each started for the Bobcats last season.
Brown took snaps with the first unit as the Bobcats began fall practice Monday morning at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
But Refugio coach Jason Herring stressed that no starter has been named for the team's season opener against Hitchcock.
“I think we have two very capable kids who are different,” Herring said. “We evaluated all spring and we evaluated all summer. They split reps dead even. We just felt like we had to have a starting plan for two-a-days. We’re not using the word starter yet and we’re not using the word first team yet. Somebody has to get the first reps and somebody has to get the second reps.”
Herring hopes to name a starter based on the quarterbacks’ performance during practice and in the scrimmages.
Both are likely to see time at defense, with Hesseltine playing defensive end and Brown playing safety.
“Ultimately, our goal is to name a starter and then have packages for the other one,” Herring said, “ No. 1, it will make us better, and No. 2, it will keep both kids engaged. It’s an ongoing deal. If one of them separates, then we’ll name a starter.”
Regardless of who starts at quarterback, Herring knows the Bobcats must get better up front to have a shot at duplicating their 2019 state championship run.
Shiner rushed for 583 yards and averaged 13 yards per carry in its 55-14 Class 2A, Division I regional final win over the Bobcats last season. The Comanches also put constant pressure on the Refugio quarterbacks.
“The main difference since ’19 has been that Shiner has whipped us up front,” said Herring of Refugio’s 2020 and 2021 playoff losses to Shiner. “Our offensive and defensive lines just haven’t been able to match up.”
The Bobcats put a premium on getting better up front during the offseason.
“We’re a lot stronger than last year,” said senior lineman JR Moore. “We don’t have the size like we used to, but these guys have what it takes to get it done. We need to be physical in all aspects of the game.”
“We need to stay together and teach each other and learn from the best and watch film and ask coaches if you don’t know what’s happening,” added senior lineman Jayden Wright “We need to be way more physical than we were last year. We need to do that both mentally and physically.”
Refugio’s intention to become a more physical team began with a strenuous offseason program.
“This was the hardest offseason we’ve ever had,” Herring said. “We demanded more from our kids than we ever had. What made it easier is we have a tremendous group of seniors. They kind of took the bull by the horn and kept it running.”
Refugio is anxious to see if the approach pays off when it puts on pads and matches up against another team.
“We’re trying to change our offensive mentality to being a way more physical football team so it will carry over onto defense,” Herring said. “We want to be more physical on both sides of the ball.”
