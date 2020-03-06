CUERO – Refugio coach Jarod Kay is more concerned about how his team performs than where it stands in a poll.
Kay entered the Bobcats, who came into the week ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A poll, in the Yoakum Tournament so they would see tough competition.
“I don’t really care about the losses or the wins,” Kay said. “I wanted to see how we played. I did not think we played well yesterday and I think my kids would tell you the same thing. Not to take anything away from the teams we played because they were good, but that was not us on the field yesterday. I was happy we bounced back today and played a lot better.”
After dropping games to Class 3A Hallettsville and Class 4A El Campo on Thursday, Refugio (4-2) defeated Class 4A Cuero 10-5 in a game stopped after six innings because of the tournament time limit on Friday at the Ballpark in Cuero.
“We faced a lot of adversity,” said senior Austin Ochoa. “To see how we reacted from yesterday and today, to come over here and play this kind of game shows a lot from this team.
“We’ve seen some pretty good competition,” he added. “El Campo and Hallettsville were good teams and Cuero is a good ballclub. We just did what we had to do to get the win.”
Ochoa made his first appearance on the mound this season. After giving up a walk and a single in the first inning, Ochoa retired the final 10 batters he faced before leaving with six strikeouts after the fourth inning.
“He did real well,” Kay said of Ochoa. “It was his first time out. He mixed it up real well and kept them off-balance. I don’t remember a lot of balls in play off of him so I was real proud of him.”
Sophomore leadoff hitter Jordan Kelley had three of Refugio’s nine hits and drove in two runs.
“A lot of it has to do with being aggressive, but a lot of it has to do with reps,” Kelley said. “Day-in and day-out, we’re at practice getting reps on the tee and the machine. It doesn’t matter how many reps you get, it helps.”
Cuero (5-4-1) lost its third straight game at the tournament, but rallied for five runs in the fifth inning.
Tyler Moroney, Cade Pakebusch and Jake Payne each had RBI hits for the Gobblers.
“We faced some tough pitching,” said Cuero coach Philip Schwarz. “We saw (Ryan) Targac from Hallettsville and now Ochoa. It’s been tough. Our kids are battling. I think in the long run once we get into district, it’s going to pay off.”
Cuero and Yoakum will complete tournament play Saturday in Yoakum.
The Gobblers will play at noon, and the Bobcats will play a semifinal game at 2:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“Throughout this tournament we haven’t played one 2A team,” Kelley said. “Coach Kay scheduled it so we could have better competition. We won’t see these teams down the road, but it shows we need to step it up a notch and get ready for district.”
Yoakum Tournament
Refugio 10, Cuero 5
Refugio: 042 103 – 10 9 0
Cuero: 000 050 – 5 5 3
W: Austin Ochoa. L: Hunter Aschen. Highlights: (R) Ochoa 4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 K; Jordan Kelley 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Ysidro Mascorro 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBIs; Jared Kelley 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, SB; Robert Montalvo 1-for-2, SB; Colten Hesseltine 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI, SB. (C) Tyler Moroney 2-for-3, R, RBI; Jake Payne 1-for-2, RBI. Records: Refugio 4-2; Cuero 5-4-1.
