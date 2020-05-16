Refugio’s previous five football seasons have been filled with challenges to say the least.
The Bobcats dealt with suspensions, serious injuries, long regular-season bus rides, and catastrophic hurricane damage that forced them to play all but two games on the road.
But through it all, Refugio played at a high level.
The Bobcats had a 68-9 record over the last five seasons that included four state final appearances and two state championships.
Refugio’s success led to it being named to the top Class 2A, Division I team in the state over the past five seasons by FIZZ Rankings.
Mason was ranked second, San Augustine was third, Crawford was fourth and New Deal was fifth. Shiner was ranked seventh.
“I think Refugio Bobcat football actually helps our community deal with things like that,” said Refugio athletic director and head football coach Jason Herring. “I think it gives our community a sense of normalcy and it gives them something to be proud of. I think that’s kind of an under-looked value of high school football is how much it means to the community and how it pulls people together in times of need.”
Herring credits the hard work done by his coaches and players, and the support the program receives from the school district and the community.
“There’s no way with all the classes and all the adversity we’ve had that we would be able to make the run we had without an incredible support system,” he said. “We’ve got our superintendent, our school board, our teachers, I’m telling you everybody is on the same page everywhere you turn a kid gets the same answer and a parent gets the same answer.”
The Bobcats will face more adversity in the upcoming season. They’ve had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic through the offseason, and they will likely play every game on the road because of structural damage at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
The school district is still dealing with hurricane repairs and was just starting to look into the stadium damage when the pandemic struck.
Herring admits the current situation is less than ideal, but doesn’t expect it to deter the Bobcats from achieving their goals.
“I really don’t know what to expect between that and the COVID,” he said. “We’ve been through a pandemic and we’ve been through a hurricane. Our kids are real resilient. Our kids are tough and they’re used to adversity. When adversity hits and it might crumble some other teams, our kids just see it as another ordeal.”
