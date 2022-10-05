REFUGIO — The Refugio boys had not won a UIL state track & field championship since 2001, but hopes of breaking the drought began to emerge after the 2021 state meet.

Refugio finished second in the Class 2A team standings and had a number of athletes returning.

“Football gets a lot of the recognition and rightly so,” said head track & field coach Adam Spiegleman. “But this has been a community that loved track forever. When we got second the year before with all those kids coming back, the community expected it. So there was pressure on the kids.”

The Bobcats exceeded expectations, scoring 70 points at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin in May and won their state-best 11th title by a margin of 28 points.

“Twenty years is too long for the Refugio Bobcats,” said J. Henry Moore, who is currently a junior. “We have so much pride and so many traditions here. We really strive to be great. To do this and bring a ring back to Refugio is a really big deal to all our people.”

The Bobcats celebrated their accomplishment by receiving their state championship rings Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony in the Refugio gym.

“The experience was one I could have never imagined growing up as a little kid,” Moore said. “Watching my brother (Kenny) run track in high school was a big inspiration to me. The fact that I was able to accomplish something that I wanted to accomplish since I was a little boy was really a dream come true.”

Spiegleman, who won the title in his first season as head coach, praised former coach Kent Hawthorne for creating a foundation and members of the team for working hard the entire season.

“It’s crazy because they accomplished so much,” Spiegelman said of the Bobcats, who won the team title at every meet but one. “You look back and it’s better than you ever could have planned for.

“There’s a lot that can go wrong,” he added “For us, our kids were dialed in. They did their jobs. We didn’t drop handoffs. Everything went really smoothly and we’re fortunate for that because track is a little crazy.

Ernest Campbell played a major role in bringing home the championship trophy. Campbell, now a junior, won the 100-meter dash and ran the anchor leg on the winning 400- and 800-meter relays.

“We just worked hard for it,” he said. “We were just trying to be another team from Refugio to win a state championship. It means a lot to me. Just winning as a team. It was pretty fun just running with them. I’m just happy we got our rings.”

Refugio has a strong nucleus returning and could make a run at a 12th state title in the upcoming season.

“We feel like we have a chance to do it again,” Spiegleman said. “That’s going to be the goal.”