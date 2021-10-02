GANADO — Refugio’s up-tempo offense hasn’t always been in sync to start a game.
But Jordan Kelley could sense a difference on the bus ride to Indian Stadium.
“I believe this is the best first quarter we’ve played since we started,” Kelley said. “That’s one thing we learned is not to relax and play a full four quarters the best we can.”
The No. 1 Bobcats scored three first-quarter touchdowns Friday night and went on to a 57-7 win over Ganado.
“Our kids do a good job of being focused,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “But sometimes when we’re heavily favored the bus ride isn’t as focused as it needs to be, and the dressing room isn’t as focused as it needs to be. I told them these guys can play.
"They’ve probably played the most brutal schedule. This was way different than what we had been playing and we needed to treat it that way. We had the best bus ride over and the best pregame as far as focus. I thought we played lights out.”
The Bobcats improved to 6-0 heading into District 15-2A, Division I play, by rolling up 173 yards of offense and holding Ganado (2-4) to one first down in the opening quarter.
Refugio scored on a 59-yard pass from Caleb Hesseltine to Kelley on its second play from scrimmage, an 11-yard pass from Hesseltine to Jason Moore after Antwaan Gross intercepted a pass, and a 4-yard run by Eziyah Bland.
The Bobcats added a two-point conversion when Kelley passed to Aaron Aranda.
Gross also returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown, and Kelley ran 17 yards on a fake punt for a first down.
“We’re dynamic in the special teams and Antwaan ran it back,” Herring said. “We get a lot of points where we don’t necessarily drive down. Jordan and Antwaan are really special. I thought our special teams were spot on tonight.”
Ganado’s only score came on a 5-yard run by quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero in the second quarter.
“They do a ton of stuff,” said Ganado coach Brent Bennett. “You can’t come out like a typical Friday night where you’re going to prepare for 3-4 things. They do a bunch of things. That gave us some fits early. I thought we started to get better towards the end of the game.”
Refugio also scored on a 56-yard run by Bland, who carried eight times for 105 yards, in the second quarter, but the Bobcats turned the ball over on downs three times in the first half.
“We probably started getting complacent in the second quarter and started getting tired and our tempo was kind of getting to us,” Bland said. “We’ve just got to get better next week.”
Hesseltine, who completed 21 of 35 passes for 312 yards, threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ernest Campbell and the Bobcats also scored on runs of 9 and 1 yards by Dezmon Brown in the second half.
“Going into this game we knew we weren’t going to be out after two or three quarters,” Kelley said. “We always knew we were going to play four quarters. They were a pretty good football team.”
Bures-Guerrero passed for 122 yards, and connected with Riley Hurt six times for 61 yards.
But only three of Ganado’s completions went for more than 10 yards.
“Our secondary hadn’t really been tested,” said Kelley, who returned an interception for 49 yards in the third quarter. “I believe they were like 63 to 37 percent pass to run and I feel like that’s going to help us down the road.”
Refugio will play its four district games at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium, and got what it wanted out of its final road game of the regular season.
“Every week we try to get better,” Bland said. “There’s no staying the same. We try to get better every week.”
