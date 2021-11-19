FLORESVILLE — Refugio has rarely been challenged and not since early in the season.
But senior Antwaan Gross isn’t worried about the Bobcats losing focus.
“We don’t get satisfied because we lost last year,” Gross said. “We’re looking to win in some way. That’s all we’ve got to do.”
The Bobcats continued down the winning path with a 69-20 Class 2A, Division I area victory over Flatonia on Friday night at Eschenburg Field.
Refugio improved to 12-0 and moved into the regional round against Ganado. The game has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Port Lavaca’s Sandcrab Stadium.
“We had a great week of practice,” Gross said. “I love that. We’ve got to keep going and going.”
The Bobcats had success on the ground and through the air, rolling up 636 yards of offense.
Eziyah Bland led the rushing attack with 17 carries for 174 yards and five touchdowns on runs of 4, 3, 49, 5 and 1 yards.
“I kind of figured I was going to tote that rock a little bit,” Bland said. “It’s just being out here and doing right. Just doing every play right and hustling.”
Freshman Jordan King had 139 yards on eight carries, and Lukas Meza added a 1-yard touchdown run.
“Eziyah Bland had a great night and freshman Jordan King ran well,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “Both of those guys did well. I thought our line did a good job of handling their front. I’m really pleased with the way we ran the ball.”
Freshman quarterback Kelan Brown passed for 252 yards and four touchdowns, including touchdown passes of 4, 7 and 7 yards to Gross, and 66 yards to Jordan Kelley.
“When I watched film, they scared me because they have elite skill,” Herring said. “Their skill is really good, they match up well. I thought we did a good job, but coming in I was nervous because we haven’t seen this speed in a while.”
The game plan for Flatonia (5-5) was to throw the ball, and the Bulldogs did so on 43 of their 62 offensive snaps.
“We knew we were going to throw the ball a lot,” said Flatonia coach Chris Freytag. “We knew we’d have some problems with their front running the ball. We’ve been throwing quite a bit this year, but we threw it excessively tonight.
“We had a lot of success and we had some plays we missed against a very athletic team. I was proud of the way we played on offense. Defensively, we struggled but we’re not the first ones to struggle against them.”
Flatonia quarterback Fidel Venegas threw for 242 yards, including touchdown passes of 68 yards to Alex Hernandez, who had eight catches for 183 yards, and 22 yards to Titan Targac.
Venegas also had a 2-yard touchdown run that followed an 88-yard kickoff return by Jaidyn Guyton.
“Besides a few pass interferences and a kickoff return we played pretty well defensively,” Herring said. “They had shown they had thrown a bunch in the films we had seen. We never anticipated 80 percent pass. But we play a risk-reward defense and we’re an aggressive defense, we play man coverage so it’s not a bad plan.”
Flatonia’s losses this season came to state-ranked Refugio, Shiner, Mart and Falls City along with Ganado.
“I’m very proud of the team,” Freytag said. “We played an extremely tough schedule. Our kids never stopped playing tonight. No give up. They’ve got a will to win. They’re a bunch of winners because we never quit and never stopped playing.”
The Bobcats will turn their attention to Ganado, a team they beat 57-7 earlier this season.
“Offensively, I thought we moved the ball,” Herring said. “It’s important we continue to get better. I thought we got better tonight and that’s what it’s going to take.”
