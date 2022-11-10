MATHIS — Refugio wanted to get off to a fast start against Ben Bolt and accomplished its mission.
The Bobcats scored three of the first four times they touched the ball and cruised to a 66-14 Class 2A, Division I bi-district win on Thursday night at Pirate Stadium.
"You just have to stay focused,” said Refugio junior Jaedyn Lewis. “We’re not playing for this week, we’re playing for six weeks down the road. You have to stay in playoff mode.”
The No. 3 Bobcats improved to 10-1 and moved into the area round against Holland, a 36-31 winner over Stockdale.
The area game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
“I just wanted to stay polished and try to get a little better, but I wanted to get out healthy,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “That was the most important thing. We got a lot of kids in. A lot of our JV kids and a lot of our young kids got to play. That’s great experience and depth for later on. I just wanted our kids to stay sharp and get better. We had a great week of practice and I thought we hit on all cylinders.”
Refugio’s Raydon Lewis returned the opening kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown. After a Ben Bolt (3-8) punt, Kelan Brown threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Avery on the next play.
The Bobcats needed only two plays to score on their next possession, which came on a 12-yard pass from Brown to Caleb Hesseltine.
On the first play after the kickoff, Jaedyn Lewis intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
“I just leave it all up to my teammates,” said Jaedyn Lewis, who also scored on a 7-yard run and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brown. “They just pave the way for me and I just go.”
Brown also threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ernest Campbell before Eziyah Bland, who carried only twice for 132 yards, added a 75-yard touchdown run as Refugio jumped out to a 46-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“Absolutely we want to play well,” Brown said. “We want to get better every week. Obviously, we prepare every week and lock in and we did that, but we have bigger fish to fry.”
Herring began going to his bench in the second quarter, but the Bobcats took a 58-6 lead into halftime on Hesseltine’s 25-yard pass to Jaedyn Lewis and Lewis’ 7-yard run.
“When you’re trying to make it 3,4,5 rounds, you worry about every little injury,” Herring said. “I came in with the mindset of let’s play as hard as we can for a quarter and then depending on what the score was get them out of there and try to get them out of the thing healthy.”
Refugio put most of its junior varsity team on the field in the second half, which was played with a running clock.
The Bobcats had 13 players run the ball and scored their final touchdown on a 20-yard run by Raydon Lewis early in the fourth quarter.
“I saw enough in the first quarter,” Herring said. “We were sharp, we were executing, we were throwing the ball, we were running and blocking so yeah, I think we got just what we needed to.”