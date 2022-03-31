WOODSBORO — Winning the District 31-2A meet was almost a forgone conclusion for the Refugio boys.
But the Bobcats were more concerned with how they performed Thursday at Coach Aaron Houston Stadium.
“The No. 1 thing right now is come in and fight hard and get the best times we can,” said sophomore J. Henry Moore. “We want to do well and go to all these meets where it really counts.”
Refugio could hardly have done better, running away with the district championship with 242 points.
The Bobcats won 11 of the meet’s 17 events, and 8 of 11 running events.
“I thought for a lot of these guys it was the first time having to do prelims and finals,” said Refugio coach Adam Spiegleman. “I thought the kids were smart about it and I thought they competed really well.”
Ernest Campbell won the 100-meter dash, Moore won the 200, Isaiah Avery won the 400, Chai Whitmire won the 110 and 300 hurdles, and Refugio won all three relays.
The Bobcats also got first-place finishes from Antwaan Gross in the long jump and triple jump, and Jordan King in the shot put.
“I think our coaches and staff have done a great job of putting people where they need to be,” Moore said. “They have created the best Refugio team we’ve seen in a while.
The Bobcats will move on to the area meet in La Villa, but they have much bigger goals in mind.
Refugio has won a record 10 state championships, but they don’t have to be reminded the last state title came in 2001.
“The biggest thing is to compete In a meet like this,” Spiegleman said. “The most important thing is you just want to move on. If you PR, great, but the biggest thing is moving on and getting to the area meet. I think this team has the potential to win a state title.”
Lady Cats represent
Refugio coach Katie Green wasn’t exactly sure what to expect from her team coming into the season.
But Green has seen great improvement throughout the season.
“There’s a lot of young girls on the team,” Green said. “It took us a long time to get it together. I was very pleased with how the girls did today.”
The Lady Cats won the district title with 146 points.
“This year the team has gotten way bigger,” said junior Peyton Oliver. “We have so many talented kids. I feel like a lot of us can make it to state.”
Oliver took a step toward a second consecutive state meet appearance by winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes and running the anchor leg on the winning 400-meter relay team. She also finished second in the long jump.
“At first in prelims, I was not happy with my times at all,” Oliver said. “My coaches were trying to calm me down. My time in the 100 went down a lot. My 200 — I can do a lot better than that. There’s just a lot of stuff I have to work on.”
Oliver admits the experience she gained last season has given her more confidence.
“I feel like it’s calmed my nerves a lot,” she said. “Last year, I was a wreck. This year, I’ve been calm and I feel like I know what to do. How to warm up and basic stuff like that. Last year was so new to me since I really didn’t have a freshman year (because of COVID-19). ”
Green knows the Lady Cats must continue to work to make an impact at the regional meet.
“I think we need to get in the weight room and not fall off our weights because we’ve really pushed weights this year,” she said. “When you get busy, the weights kind of fall off. We want to make sure to continue to work the next two weeks.”
Vaulting back
Woodsboro’s Anthony Meacham had not cleared a bar since he suffered a partial tear of a hamstring tendon in his left leg in December.
“I was able to pick up training at the beginning of March,” he said. “I started going three steps, four steps, five steps and getting on bigger poles and getting faster and kept working on getting stronger and lifting and it’s been working.”
Meacham no-heighted at 16-feet, 3-inches with a five-step approach at last week’s Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
But he cleared the bar at 14 feet on his first try and went on to win the district title by clearing 15-3 before missing his three attempts at 16-3 with a five-step approach.
“It just meant I was going to compete at the next meet,” he said. “I could take a step back and really show people what I’m made of right now.”
Meacham missed his first two tries at 15-3 before urging the crowd on and clearing the bar.
“The crowd just gets my adrenaline going,” he said. “It gets me faster and stronger and that’s what I love about pole vaulting with the crowd.”
Meacham, who has signed with Kansas, has about six weeks to get ready to defend his state title and 2A record he set by clearing 17 feet at last year’s state meet.
“That means that I’m going to have plenty of time to get back to the stuff I want to get back to and the poles I want to get to,” he said. ‘I still have time to reach my goals.”
