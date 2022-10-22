“All glory to my offensive line,” Bland said. “ I wouldn’t have been what I was tonight if it weren’t for my O-line. They blocked their butts off tonight.”
The Bobcats rushed for 410 of their 511 yards while improving to 7-1 and 3-0 in district.
Jordan King added 83 yards and two touchdowns for Refugio, which averaged over 11 yards per attempt.
“They’re real dynamic and they’ve got a great football team," said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “When you’ve got a kid like Dalton (Brooks), you’ve got a chance every week. I thought the recipe to have a shot like that against them was to huddle up and pound the rock and speed the game up and get off the field.”
The lead changed hands four times before Refugio took the lead for good on a 45-yard touchdown run by King with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter.
“They’re very explosive and the thing that makes them even more dangerous is they run really physically,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker, whose team dropped to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in district. “I know they broke several tackles on us tonight. We talked about it all week that the big play was one of the things we had to prevent. They had some of them and it ended up being the difference in the game.”
Bland’s first touchdown came on a 75-yard run in the second quarter, he scored on an 89-yard run on a fourth-and-one with 6:58 left in the fourth quarter, before putting the game away with a 56-yard touchdown run with 1:51 remaining.
“We knew coming in for years pounding that rock would beat Shiner,” Bland said. “This was one of my last games at Death Valley. We had to go out with a bang.”
Brooks did his best to keep the Comanches in the game, rushing 23 times for 163 yards and touchdown runs of 53 and 39 yards.
“It was a good game,” Brooks said. “That’s all it is. It was a good game going back and forth. We battled and we just came up short again.”
Shiner took its final lead on the first play from scrimmage after Bland’s 89-yard run.
Shiner quarterback Ryan Peterson threw to a wide open tight end Keenan Hailey for a 66-yard touchdown.
“I thought we did OK on offense,” Boedeker said. “We knew they were going to get after us. They’re fast and they’re physically there. But I thought our guys held up well. We had an opportunity there, but we just couldn’t hang on.”
Refugio began the decisive drive from its 25-yard-line and needed five plays before King’s touchdown run.
“First of all, it was being more physical,” said Refugio center Jayden Wright. “Making sure we know play after play to keep the line in check and we were able to rush for over 400 yards.”
The Bobcats, who also scored on a 40-yard pass from Kelan Brown to Ernest Campbell, were the recipients of four turnovers. Jaidyn Lewis recovered a fumble and had an interception, and Bland and Isaiah Avery each had interceptions.
“Ever since we lost last year we knew we had to step up,” said Refugio defensive end Lukas Meza. “Last year we weren’t physical enough.”
The Bobcats extended their district winning streak to 36 games and leads the series against Shiner 7-3.
But Refugio is well aware it will most likely face the Comanches again in the playoffs.
“We’ve still got a lot more to improve, a lot more,” Lewis said. “But right now we’re on the right track. We’re improving every single game, every single week, and I think we’re on the right path.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21