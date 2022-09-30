The No. 5 Bobcats improved to 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in district, while extending their district winning streak to 33 games.
“I’m really, really, really pleased,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “We’ve got a stable of running backs. I’ve got four or five — I mean there’s a whole slew of them. That’s probably our deepest position. I feel like we’re as good up front as we’ve been since 2019.”
Refugio had eight different backs carry the ball and five scored. The Bobcats averaged over 7 yards per carry.
“We feel like to have a shot against the Shiner’s and Timpson’s of the world that we’re going to have to keep those athletes off the field,” Herring said. “We’re going to have to pound the rock. That’s the whole reason we went to under center. We’re still mixing some spread stuff in, but we feel like to win the big ball games we’re going to have to control the clock and run the football.”
Ernest Campbell got Refugio started by running 37 yards for a touchdown on the Bobcats’ first play from scrimmage.
“Every day after practice we run 40s and gut checks,” Campbell said. “That’s making us faster. We keep practicing hard every day and we keep shooting to get better.”
Eziyan Bland carried only six times for 78 yards and scored on runs of 27, 9 and 6 yards. Kaleb Brown had five carries for 58 yards and scored on runs of 18 and 25 yards.
Jordan King and Zander Wills added touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards, respectively.
“We worked on play timing,” Bland said. “A lot of work together in practice. Overall, we’re doing better. Our plan is to go out here and do better every week.”
The Bobcats also limited the Three Rivers (5-1, 1-1) to 43 yards in the first half and 192 for the game. The Bulldogs did not make a first down until 2:10 was left in the second quarter.
King and Campbell each had interceptions and defensive end Lukas Meza had 1.5 sacks.
“We’re just focused in practice all week and getting what we have to do done,” Meza said. “We just prepared well and practiced well. We came out fired up and we stopped them.”
Three Rivers’ lone score came on a 27-yard pass from Caden Soliz to Derek Lancaster, who had five catches for 113 yards, in the third quarter.
“I just feel like we’re on an upward trajectory,” Herring said. “That’s a really good Three Rivers team. I thought our kids came out on fire and played extremely well.”
The Bobcats were pleased with the win but know that more work needs to be done.
“We’ve got to get better,” Bland said. “Every week until we get done in the playoffs. We have to see improvement every week.”
NOTE: Senior Kaylor Freeman was named homecoming queen before the game.
Recommended For You
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21