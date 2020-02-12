REFUGIO – Jaden Hubbard was surprised when Refugio coach Jason Herring called a flea flicker in the Class 2A, Division I state final.
The Bobcats had practiced the play once during the week, and Hubbard dropped the ball.
“When coach called that play, I was amazed,” Hubbard said. “I was like, ‘This is my chance. I can do this.’ I lined up at H-back and I was just doing my thing and I got me the ball.”
Hubbard’s 42-yard reception led to a touchdown in Refugio’s 28-7 win at AT&T Stadium.
He also had 6.5 tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and shared a sack to help the Bobcats secure their fifth state championship.
Herring wasn’t surprised with Hubbard’s performance in the championship game after watching him become a key member of the team over the past two seasons.
Hubbard’s play at H-back and at defensive end in the playoffs have given him the chance to continue his football career on the college level at Hardin-Simmons University.
Hubbard made his commitment to the NCAA Division III school official at a ceremony Wednesday in the high school cafeteria.
“He has done every single thing right,” Herring said. “He has maintained an ‘A’ average, he doesn’t miss school, he acts right, he had a job and worked his way through high school, and he lived in the weight room every single second he could. He completely transformed his body from his sophomore year to his junior and senior year. He was so valuable and critical to what we did.”
Hubbard had only one carry this season, and caught only three passes, but understood his role in the offense.
“You’ve got to be mentally tough and you’ve got to be strong,” he said. “It’s deep down in the trenches. What you do down there predicates whether we get 5 or 6 yards or we get 1 or 2.”
Herring knows Refugio’s offense wouldn’t have been successful without Hubbard’s blocking.
“Everything in our whole offense goes through that spot,” Herring said. “Every time you saw (Austin) Ochoa, or (Ysidro) Mascorro, or (Naaji) Gadsden scoring, Hubbard was either leading the way or heavily involved. It’s not for everybody. It takes a very unselfish, very team-oriented guy.”
Hardin-Simmons runs an offense similar to Refugio, and Hubbard enjoyed his visit to the campus in Abilene.
“They’re a lot like us,” he said. “They’re hard working. The coaches are very involved with the players. They have what it takes to win a national championship.”
Hubbard will join former Refugio teammate Jamel LaFond at Hardin-Simmons, which is the alma mater of former Refugio player Jim LaFond and Refugio offensive coordinator Cameron Cox.
“They really wanted him because it’s hard to find a true H-back,” Herring said. “He fits it perfect. Jaden’s got it all. He’s got hands, he’s got tenacity, he’s smart, he loves to do it, he doesn’t need all the attention, and he’s done it here for three or four years. It’s a real good fit for their offense.”
Hubbard understands playing on the college level and being so far away from home will be a challenge, but he’s ready to get started with the next chapter of his life.
“I’m going to be scared at first, but it’s all about settling in and getting my degree,” he said. “I was thinking about going to the military when I first started high school. I wasn’t the best player on the team. I wasn’t the fastest or the strongest. I wanted to find a way to get to college.”
