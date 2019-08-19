Refugio’s Jared Kelley has been named the 2019 Area Code Baseball Games Pitcher of the Week.
Kelley, a senior, pitched three hitless innings at Blair Field in Long Beach, Calif., earlier this month.
Kelley was the starting pitcher and had six strikeouts and walked one batter. Kelley threw 36 pitches, 25 of which were strikes.
A scout at the game clocked Kelley’s fastball between 96.9 and 98.4 mph.
Kelley was a first-team all-state selection and the MVP of the Advocate’s all-area team after going 11-0 with an 0.22 ERA and striking out 144 in 65 innings during his junior season for the Bobcats.
