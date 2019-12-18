ARLINGTON — Ysidro Mascorro never had any doubt that he wanted to play football.
After watching his older brother Trace Mascorro play varsity football at Refugio, Ysidro waited patiently for his chance to do the same.
Ysidro got his chance in 2016 as a freshman and helped the Bobcats win their fourth state championship with a 23-20 victory over Crawford.
The win concluded a remarkable senior season for Trace and the start of something special for the 17-year-old running back/linebacker Ysidro.
"My brother was so happy when he left and he told me I had work to do," Ysidro said. "It hasn't always been easy because I've really had to work. I fell short two years in a row and I had to work even harder this past year. He kept telling me to go get it."
Refugio’s Ysidro Mascorro @Ysidro_Mascorro after winning his second state championship. Like his brother Trace Mascorro, Ysidro went out a champion. pic.twitter.com/triCdmJT2i— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) December 19, 2019
Ysidro followed his brother's instruction and has proven to be a key member of Refugio's playoff teams the past three seasons.
Just like his brother's senior year, he made the most of the big stage in his final game with the Bobcats.
Ysidro overcame a hamstring injury in the first half and contributed to a strong defensive effort in the Bobcats' 28-7 Class 2A, Division I state championship win over Post on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The win gave the Bobcats their fifth championship in school history and third overall for the Mascorro family.
It also gave Ysidro and the rest of the Refugio seniors a 55-6 record — the winningest class in school history.
"It's crazy," Trace Mascorro said. "The dude works harder than anybody I know. You see him on the field and perform day in and day out. Not just the body transition that he's gone though but mentally, you can tell he's all into the game of football mentality right now."
Refugio graduate and Sam Houston State defensive lineman Trace Mascorro @tmasc88 on watching his brother Ysidro Mascorro @Ysidro_Mascorro develop into the player he is today. @RefugioBobcats pic.twitter.com/aMJ1f0FAvP— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) December 19, 2019
Ysidro has been a captain for the Bobcats since his brother's departure.
Refugio coach Jason Herring called the brothers some of the most unselfish and hardest working players he's ever coached.
"Ysidro and Trace are two of the most special kids you could ever coach," Herring said. "Ysidro is one of the best running backs in the state and all-year long, I needed him to run our defense so he might just get two carries a game, if that. But he never complained because it's all about the team. They're incredible young men with incredible heart and character. They're emotional leaders and they carried this team."
The brothers could reunite next season at Sam Houston State University where Trace currently plays on the defensive line for the Bearkats.
Trace, a junior, has carried his success from high school into the college level by recently being named the All-Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year and was also a first-team selection on the defensive line.
He transferred to Sam Houston State this past season after spending his first two years of college at UTEP.
"It's crazy," Trace said. "Getting the opportunity to play together again is pretty amazing."
Ysidro isn't officially committed to play with the Bearkats, but it's definitely on his radar.
To play Division I football with his older brother would be a dream come true.
"It would mean so much," Ysidro said. "We kind of joked about it at first and now it's something that can happen. How many people get do that? It would mean everything."
