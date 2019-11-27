REFUGIO — Ysidro Mascorro was selected as a captain by his Refugio teammates during his junior year.
Mascorro earned the honor again as a senior, but has taken on an even bigger role.
“By being a senior, everyone just looks at you and when you’re down they look at you and they reflect on how you act,” he said. “You have to change how you are. When you’re down, you have to act like you’re not and pick everyone up.”
Mascorro’s efforts have paid off as Refugio will take a 12-0 record into Friday’s Class 2A, Division I regional playoff game against Shiner (12-0).
“As a senior, I’m just trying to make it last as long as possible,” Mascorro said. “We’re on our 13th week, it’s pretty long and we’re pretty banged up, but we’re all ready to go.”
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Mascorro has been on the varsity since his freshman season and has been a three-year starter at linebacker and running back.
He has rushed for 404 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, while making 151 tackles, including 45 for a loss and five sacks.
But Mascorro’s value to the Bobcats goes way beyond his numbers.
“He’s our team leader,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “He runs the show on defense. He’s just our emotional leader. He’s a once in a lifetime kid. He has incredible talent, but what really makes Sido special is he’s incredibly unselfish.”
The Bobcats won a state championship when Mascorro was a freshman, advanced to the state final in his sophomore season, and lost in the quarterfinals last season.
“It’s something you don’t really think about,” Mascorro said. “But each year you start off brand new. You’ve got to put people in who haven’t started and you have to rely on everybody. Once you start clicking, you don’t stop.”
Mascorro has been impressed by the perseverance of this year’s team.
“One of the really big differences is we’ve fought adversity a lot,” he said. “We’ve been down and in close games and we just stay going. No one put their head down and there was none of that in the locker room.”
Herring credits Mascorro’s leadership for keeping the team focused on its goals.
“We lean on him,” Herring said. “He’s our emotional leader, he’s the team leader. I tell our kids before you can be leader you have to make sure your own house is clean. Sido’s house is always clean. He always does everything right. He goes 100 percent, he’s the first one here and the last one to leave, he lives in the weight room, and takes care of his grades. He’s just an unbelievable kid and football player.”
Mascorro is hoping to play on the college level like his older brother, Trace, who plays for Sam Houston State and was named the Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday.
Mascorro currently has an offer from Vermilion Community College in Minnesota.
Other offers are likely to present themselves, but Mascorro’s current mind set is on finishing his Refugio career the right way.
“I want my team to know I left it all on the field,” he said. “Win or lose, they’re going to know.”
