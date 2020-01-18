Refugio was ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 2A, Division I in the state preseason poll.
But senior quarterback Austin Ochoa knew that was no guarantee the Bobcats would win a state championship.
“It was very possible,” Ochoa said. “You can’t tell the future. We could have lost in Round 2 or lost in Round 3. You really can’t judge the future and say you’re going to state or you’re going to win state. You’ve just got to do your part and get their first.”
Refugio rallied from a 28-6 deficit to defeat eventual Class 2A, Division II state champion Mart, and rolled to the District 16-2A championship to complete a 10-0 regular season.
After opening the playoffs with a bi-district rout of Brazos, the Bobcats had to come from behind in four of their next five games.
Refugio rallied to beat Thorndale in area round, pulled off an amazing comeback against Shiner in the regional round before blowing out Holland in the quarterfinals.
The Bobcats overcame a deficit against San Augustine in the semifinals and fell behind by a touchdown before capturing a 28-7 win over Post in the state final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“It’s just you work for it the whole time,” said senior linebacker Ysidro Mascorro. “You worked for it so you feel like you deserved it.”
Ochoa and Mascorro were banged up, battered and bruised, but refused to let that stop them from winning the school’s fifth state championship.
Ochoa passed for 3,004 yards and 30 touchdowns, and rushed for 552 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
He rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns, and passed for 207 yards in the state final to be named the game’s Offensive MVP.
Mascorro played in every game during his high school career and won two state championships.
He had 192 tackles this season, including a team-leading 48 for a loss.
He also rushed for 632 yards and 13 touchdowns, and had nine receptions for 126 yards.
Mascorro pulled a hamstring early in the state final, but came back to play the final two quarters.
Ochoa and Mascorro were part of a senior class that put together a school-record 55-6 record.
“Most of the time you very rarely get to coach one of those in a year and in a lifetime,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “To have two of them who are just incredible, incredible men.
“Austin was the heart and soul of our offense, and Sido was the heart and soul of our defense as far as leadership. The way those two guys went is the way our team went offensively and defensively. To have two kids of that caliber, and two kids with that much talent, that much heart and that much leadership is priceless.”
Ochoa will play baseball at UTSA next season, and Mascorro will play football on the college level.
They will leave Refugio as the Most Valuable Players of the 2019 Victoria Advocate All-Area Football team.
VA: What made this year’s team so special?
AO: The group of kids we had they’re unique and they’re one of a kind and I honestly think this group of kids is one of the best I’ve ever been around.
YM: The teamwork and everyone having each other’s back. We all just had that mind set that even though practices were long no one complained. It was the little things like that were different.
VA: What does it mean to have been part of a senior class that has the best record in school history?
YM: I mostly hear about it from other people. When you hear about it, you feel good about it that you were on those teams.
AO: It kind of doesn’t surprise me with the group of kids we had. I mean we’re super-talented, super-special and we’re coachable and we do what’s right.
VA: Obviously going 16-0 and winning a state championship was the highlight of the season, but what else stands out about this year?
AO: One that I’ll always remember probably through my whole life is the Shiner game. The Shiner game was so nuts I’ll probably remember that for the rest of my life.
YM: It was just playing for my friends for the last time probably and enjoying it. It was fun.
VA: What were some of the lessons you learned during your Refugio career that you will take to college?
AO: I would say just the hard work. If you want to work hard, there’s something at the end that’s going to come with it.
YM: I learned how to speak up more. Even a little bit of talking can change the team’s perspective on everything.
