REFUGIO – A pulled hamstring limited Ysidro Mascorro to one tackle and seven yards rushing in Refugio’s 28-7 Class 2A, Division I state championship win over Post.
But his leadership was immeasurable, as coach Jason Herring realized when he watched a replay and saw Mascorro instruct Javon Williams, who would become the defensive player of the game.
“That’s exactly why I sat there balling my eyes out,” Herring said. “There’s no way I can put in five minutes what has meant to this program, what he’s meant to me, and what he’s meant to our teams and our championships.”
Herring broke down as he spoke to a crowd gathered in the Refugio cafeteria Wednesday to watch Mascorro sign his letter of intent to play football at Sam Houston State.
Refugio coach Jason Herring gets emotional as Ysidro Mascorro @Ysidro_Mascorro signs with Sam Houston State @BearkatsFB pic.twitter.com/IzafNcvbdW— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 5, 2020
“My plan was always to go to college and play football,” Mascorro said. “When I realized what I had to do, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”
Mascorro wasn’t shy about putting in the work. Herring couldn’t count the number of times he was ready to go home and had to tell Mascorro to leave the weight room.
“Sido does everything right,” Herring said. “There has not been one single issue in six years. He’s the first one there, the last one to leave, the hardest-working kid in our program, impeccable character, great work ethic and an unbelievable kid.”
Mascorro’s talent and work ethic allowed him to become an all-state player, make three state final appearances, win two state championships, and leave Refugio as part of the winningest class in school history.
Refugio’s Ysidro Mascorro @Ysidro_Mascorro signs with Sam Houston State @BearkatsFB pic.twitter.com/RRtoWnHZgi— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 5, 2020
“It all takes place in school,” Mascorro said. “You’ve got to be on top of your grades. People notice that. You’ve got to be a good person in general. The team sees that and you being vocal. The more vocal you are people are going to listen. You have to be that type of leader.”
Mascorro injured his hamstring on his second and final carry of the state championship game, but was back on the field at linebacker in the second half.
“You go 16 games, you work all summer and all spring just for that,” he said. “I end up pulling my hamstring and it kind of sucked, but I knew a pulled hamstring can’t get any worse so I worked it, I worked it and I was able to say ‘I’m good. I can go back in.’ I just played my plays and got everyone lined up. It was just coming back and being a vocal leader.”
Herring wasn’t surprised to see Mascorro return and help the Bobcats hold Post scoreless in the second half.
“That’s what so special about him,” Herring said. “He’s very humble. There’s no selfishness. It’s never about him. It never has been. It’s always team and what’s best even though he had the potential to be everything.
“He’s quietly become everything, but in his own way by doing the right thing. Sido did everything right. He led right, he took care of his grades, he worked hard, impeccable character, and just a great young man.”
Mascorro is likely to play outside linebacker at Sam Houston, and is looking forward to joining his brother, Trace, who played at Refugio.
Trace Mascorro will be a senior and plays on the defensive line for the Bearkats.
“The competition is going to be the biggest challenge,” Ysidro Mascorro said. “But I’m not worried about being outworked. I have that ethic of just working harder than everyone else to get my spot.”
