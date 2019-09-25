REFUGIO — Austin Ochoa caught UTSA’s eye when he was playing summer baseball.
UTSA made a positive impression on Ochoa when he traveled from Refugio to San Antonio and visited the campus.
As a result, Ochoa has decided to commit to play baseball at UTSA in the next school year.
“The coaches have been in contact with me since summer ball,” Ochoa said. “It just led up and I fell in love with their place. I went up for a visit and that’s when I decided I actually like this place.”
Ochoa had an outstanding junior season for the Bobcats, who advanced to the Class 2A regional final and finished with a 27-3 record.
He pitched and played a number of positions in the field, while earning second-team all-state honors and being selected as the offensive player of the year on the Advocate’s all-area team.
“I can’t think of a kid who deserves it more,” said Refugio baseball coach Jarod Kay. “Since he’s come here, he’s done everything we asked him in football and baseball. He played catcher, he pitched, he played third base and shortstop and led us in pretty much every offensive category. He is a kid who can do it all. He can run, catch, throw, hit.”
Ochoa had a .417 average with two home runs – both in the regional final series against eventual state champion Big Sandy – four triples, 12 doubles and 28 RBIs. He also had 18 stolen bases.
Ochoa had a 7-0 pitching record with a 1.15 ERA and had 68 strikeouts in 42.2 innings.
“I think he’s a kid who once he gets in with his work ethic he can excel,” Kay said. “He’s up here in the morning before junior high workout so he can lift weights. Then, he’ll lift weights again during athletic period. I think his commitment to the weight room helped his game. He put on a lot of weight and that helped his power numbers and helped his velocity on the mound.”
Ochoa, who transferred to Refugio from Gregory-Portland before his junior year, is also the Bobcats’ starting quarterback.
He has passed for an area-leading 962 yards and nine touchdowns heading into Friday night’s game against Mart at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
“I just want to keep our record at 16-0 without a loss on it,” Ochoa said. “We want to finish at the Dallas Cowboys stadium.”
Ochoa is looking forward to playing baseball on the college level, but he hasn’t put football in the rearview mirror.
“I’ve always loved baseball,” he said. “But I’m going to try and go football too. I’m just not set on baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.