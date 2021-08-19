REFUGIO — Refugio coach Jason Herring knows his team’s biggest obstacle is complacency.
The Bobcats will go into the season ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll and looked every bit the part in their first scrimmage against Tidehaven.
“People are going to pat you on the back and say, 'Y’all are awesome and y’all are going to win state,'” Herring said. “Well, winning state is one of the hardest things to do. You cannot be satisfied and not ever let down your guard. We just have to continue to get better.”
Refugio saw areas where it needs to improve in Thursday night’s scrimmage against Odem at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats were playing on their home field for the first time since the 2019 season and quickly gave their fans something to cheer about.
Quarterback Caleb Hesseltine threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Avery on the first play of the controlled portion of the scrimmage.
“Overall it was pretty good coming out strong and getting a touchdown on the first play of the game,” Avery said. “But we need to make some improvements and stuff to work on.”
Refugio also scored in the controlled scrimmage on a 7-yard run by Kaleb Brown and got interceptions from Antwaan Gross and Marvin Fox. The Owls' lone score came on a 22-yard pass.
“We didn’t really do that well today,” Gross said. “We kind of had a little setback today. But we have practice tomorrow and we have to go hard so we can get better than this.”
Refugio went to its hurry-up offense when the teams played a live quarter. The Bobcats scored on a 21-yard pass from Hesseltine to Jordan Kelley, a 55-yard pass from Hesseltine to Gross and a pair of Kelan Brown extra points.
The Refugio defense did not allow a first down in the live quarter.
“These are to show us what we need to work on and expose our weaknesses,” Herring said. “Here’s the bottom line, we needed someone to get after us. We’re way ahead of where we were last year. We had a great first scrimmage and looked super against a 3A school. We didn’t have the best week of practice that we should have had. I’m not disappointed, but we could have done better. We have to get in shape more, we have to execute, we have to get rid of the penalties.”
Herring knows the Bobcats will have to be in their top physical condition to execute in the offense.
“We’re trying to play uptempo,” he said. “We need to get cleaner. The No. 1 thing we need to do is get in shape. We’ve got to get in shape because you can tell when we get tired we get sloppy and we have to learn to play through that.”
“We need way more conditioning,” Gross agreed. “I’m not going to lie, I got tired. We’re going to have some gut checks and we’re going to get it right.”
Refugio will open the season Aug. 27 at Bruni.
“I would like to see us bring more intensity to the field when we’re on it,” Avery said. “We just need to do better overall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.