REFUGIO – Eli and Chloe Boxell were on the sidelines together for every game during Refugio’s run to the Class 2A, Division I state football championship.
The same was true when the Bobcats advanced to the bi-district playoffs in basketball.
But the Boxells rarely spent much time together, as Eli was busy coaching and Chloe was performing routines as a cheerleader.
“We saw each other very, very little,” said Eli Boxell, Refugio’s defensive coordinator and boys head basketball head. “That speaks for a lot of coaches who are involved with boys or girls. That’s why it was real, real special this season. She was a cheerleader and my son (Branson) was a freshman on the football team, and it worked out great.”
The Boxells recently united on another project that will benefit them in the near future.
Chloe Boxell was chosen as the first recipient of the Eddie Joseph Memorial Scholarship, awarded by the Texas High School Coaches Association.
The $2,500 scholarship is named for the longtime executive director of the coaches association, who died in 2019. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who is the child of an association member.
“As a coach’s daughter, you always have all eyes on you, that’s for sure,” said Chloe, who plans to attend Texas A&M and major in engineering. “You always have somebody making sure you’re doing the right thing and that you’re acting the right way and that you’re keeping up with your grades.”
Boxell has done her part by maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average and becoming the valedictorian of her class.
“She has to get it from mama,” Eli said of his wife, Carol. “Academics has been something she’s real successful at. She does participate in other activities and sports in which she works hard, but academics are real natural for her. It’s something her mother and I put a heavy emphasis on, but she probably puts more emphasis on it herself than we do as parents.”
Chloe was an All-American cheerleader as a senior, while playing volleyball, basketball, and tennis and being a manager for the softball team.
“She’s going to have over 60 hours of college credit going into her first year of college,” Eli said. “With that and being able to balance three years of cheerleading, basketball, volleyball, tennis, so it wasn’t a situation where she just came home every day at 3:30 and focused on her schoolwork. She was able to do all those things along with balancing her extracurricular. So we’re very proud of her no doubt.”
Chloe applied for the scholarship by filling out a form and writing an essay.
“I wrote about financial needs, and pointed out how the organization had helped my family and how honored I was to be a part of it,” she said. “When the letter in the mail came so soon, I just figured I didn’t get it. It was a huge surprise, and obviously any help financially is huge when it comes to paying for college.”
Chloe admits receiving the scholarship has been a ray of sunshine in a senior year clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a lot of uncertainty for sure,” she said. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen if this is going to end next week or last until a year from now. We just really didn’t know with major senior traditions like our senior prom and graduation. We still don’t really know what will happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.