KINGSVILLE — Refugio’s Jai’lin King doesn’t care if the wind is in her face or at her back.
King is going to perform regardless of the conditions.
King captured gold medals in the Class 2A high jump and long jump and qualified for the state meet in both events at the Region IV meet Friday at Javelina Stadium.
She set a meet record in the long jump with a leap of 19-feet, 8-inches. She broke the record of 19-3 set by former teammate Alexa Valenzuela in 2019.
“My jumps were good,” King said. “I had the wind to my back, so that was good.”
King’s previous best in the long jump was 19-3, but believes she could go even farther.
“I think that I just jumped,” she said. “I really don’t think that I got my feet out or got that much height or anything.”
King went into the wind in the high jump and won the event by clearing 5-feet, 5-inches.
“I felt like I did well,” King said. “I didn’t let the wind faze me.”
King made three attempts at her personal best of 5-8 but was unable to get over the bar.
“I got tired jumping,” she said. “I had jumped since 5-feet, so I jumped a lot.”
King will go for her third medal Saturday when she competes in the triple jump.
“Today was a good day,” King said. “It was very nerve-wracking. I was very nervous. My goal for tomorrow is to qualify for state.”
Winning matters
Cuero’s Davyon Williams had jumped into the wind at previous meets and was determined not to let the conditions bother him.
“I’ve been at different meets where the wind blows, and we have to wait sometimes,” Willliams said. “I felt more confident today, so I was just jumping.”
Williams cleared 6-feet, 8-inches to win the Class 4A high jump competition and qualify for the state meet.
“I didn’t get to make it sophomore year,” Williams said. “I just barely missed it with 6-3. I didn’t get to come my junior year. I’m just happy I made it this year.”
Williams was hoping to break the school record he shares at 6-10 but will get another opportunity at the state meet.
“I’ll have preparation time, so I’ll have plenty of time to get ready and do that at state,” he said. “I’m going to work on form and technique. It would be nice to break it. But overall I just want to win.”
Ready and able
Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell knew she would face the stiffest competition at the regional meet.
But O’Donnell was prepared and won the 3,200-meter run in a time of 11 minutes, 16.67 seconds.
“I knew there were going to be people just as good as me out there,” she said. “I knew I had to go out and compete and get ready for it.”
O’Donnell qualified for state for the third time and just missed clocking a personal-best time.
“It was pretty close,” O’Donnell said. “I felt like if I would have reminded myself that it was that close, I could have beaten it.”
Leap of faith
Shiner’s Trevor Haynes didn’t need much time to set the pace in the Class 2A boys long jump.
Haynes jumped 23-1.75 on his second attempt and the mark stood up, allowing the senior to capture the gold medal and qualify for the state meet.
“I felt pretty good.” Haynes said. “It was my personal best. I came in thinking I was going to get a good jump today.”
Haynes is determined to repeat his performance at the state meet.
“My form was a lot better this meet,” he said. “I want to carry it over to the state meet.”
Headed to state
Cuero’s Mackenzie Blain and Beeville’s Allie Estrada finished second in the Class 4A pole vault and triple jump, respectively.
Estrada had a jump of 37-1, and Blain cleared a personal best of 10-3.
“I was really determined to make it to state because I’ve never made it to state in pole vault,” Blain said. “I just gave it my all and left my heart out there.”
Saturday's schedule
The remaining field events begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and running finals start at 2:30 p.m.
