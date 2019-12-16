REFUGIO – Austin Ochoa was aware of Refugio’s football success when he joined the team as a junior.
But being a part of the program has been a unique experience for the senior quarterback.
“I knew the tradition they had,” Ochoa said. “I knew they won football games, but being in this position I am now, I mean, you can’t tell. I mean, you’ve just got to win ballgames.”
Refugio has won enough to make its third appearance in the Class 2A, Division I state final in four years.
The Bobcats (15-0) will play for their fifth state championship against Post (15-0) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“I’m pretty sure every school talks about winning state when they’re all seniors,” said senior linebacker/running back Ysidro Mascorro. “This whole class, we busted since we were young. We all hit the weight room. In middle school, we would all go work out. It was just work.”
The Refugio seniors have built an impressive legacy, compiling a 54-6 record.
This year’s seniors have a chance to be the winningest class in school history, surpassing the 54-7 record compiled by the class of 2017.
“That tells you how good of kids they are,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “They have great character, great work ethic. They’re just a super, super group of young men that we’ve been real fortunate enough to get to coach. We’ve had no distractions, no off-the-field issues, and they have tons of heart and tons of leadership. It’s an awesome senior class.”
Fullback Jaden Hubbard attributes much of the seniors’ success to being around previous teams, which have been state contenders.
“Our class at a young age, we were put against better opponents,” Hubbard said. “We had to go against Armani (Brown), Trace (Mascorro), Kobie (Herring), and the coaches didn’t stop it. They let it happen and let us get better.”
The seniors have also learned the importance of sacrificing for the team. Refugio rarely has many players in the area leaders, focusing more on the success of the team.
“It doesn’t matter who it is,” said running back Naaji Gadsden. “As long as somebody gets the job done, that’s it. That way everybody wins.”
Refugio’s road to the state final has not been an easy one. The Bobcats have trailed in three of their five playoff wins.
“We will not give up,” said senior center Thomas Keyes. “This team has so much heart. I have never seen a team that will fight to the last second on the clock.”
The senior class will make its final appearance in Refugio uniform, at AT&T Stadium, but its legacy will last for years to come.
“I hope we take care of business and people remember them as the 2019 state champion,” Herring said. “If for some reason that’s not in the cards, I hope they remember their character and how they represented Refugio each and every week for four years and how they never gave up and how they never quit fighting.”
