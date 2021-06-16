Refugio and Shiner are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Dave Campbell's Texas Football's 2021 preseason high school football rankings for Class 2A, Division I.
Refugio went 11-1 in 2020, falling 24-13 to Shiner in the state quarterfinals after winning state in 2019.
Shiner went 14-0, winning the Class 2A, Division I state title with a 42-20 victory over Post. It was the Comanches first state championship since 2004.
Falls City is ranked No. 6 in the Class 2A, Division I rankings. The Beavers went 11-3 in 2020, losing to Mart — the state runner up and preseason No. 1 team — in the state semifinals for the third straight year.
The rankings were announced Wednesday as DCTF is releasing preseason Top 10 rankings for all six classifications throughout the week.
