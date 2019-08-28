Refugio’s Ysidro Mascorro and Shiner’s Donyai Taylor share similar traits.
Both will start their senior year as returning all-state players, both play running back and linebacker, both have a brother playing college football and both will be team captains.
Mascorro and Taylor also share a similar goal, which is where their paths will diverge, since only one can play for a state championship.
Refugio and Shiner are no longer in the same district but remain in the same region, creating one of the state’s premier rivalries.
The teams have played only six times, but the stakes have been high in each game.
“Seventh grade is when I realized how big everything was,” Mascorro said. “It was the last game in district, and you had to beat them or you were second in district. Then, we had a chance to play them in the playoffs, so we work on them every chance we can get.”
“It’s fun to have somebody that you know you have on your schedule that is going to push you,” Taylor said. “They’re going to make you fight for it.”
Refugio came out on top in five of the meetings, which includes a 56-41 victory in last year’s Class 2A, Division I regional round.
The Bobcats enter this season ranked No. 1 in the state poll, while the Comanches rank No. 3.
“We’re all here,” Mascorro said. “We have returners. There’s a reason we’re picked No. 1, and we want to show them.”
“It’s really basically the same team,” Taylor said. “They were all on the team last year; it’s just that they didn’t start. It’s basically the same team, the same chemistry, and the chemistry is getting better and better every day. It should be a fun year.”
Mascorro was on varsity as a freshman in 2016 when Refugio won its last state championship. He played with his brother, Trace, who began his college career at UTEP before transferring to Sam Houston State.
“I always wanted to play around with him and his whole class,” Ysidro Mascorro said. “That’s all I worked for: to be able to play with him my freshman year.”
Taylor broke his ankle as a freshman and played briefly in the playoffs with brother, Dadrian, who is playing at UTSA.
“After every game, even in Little League, we would come back home and see who had the best stats,” Donyai Taylor said. “There was always a competition to see who could do better.”
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Mascorro led the Bobcats with 164 tackles last season while rushing for 490 yards and seven touchdowns.
But Mascorro’s work ethic is what impresses Refugio coach Jason Herring.
“He’s a coach’s dream,” Herring said. “He does everything right. He’s the last one to leave every day and the first one to get there. He works all summer long. He lives in the weight room. He’s an incredibly dedicated athlete. But probably what impresses me the most about Sido is he’s very, very unselfish. He just does his job and does what he’s supposed to do and never complains. He’s the ultimate team player.”
The 6-1, 197-pound Taylor rushed for 1,459 yards and 19 touchdowns, caught eight passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns, and notched 51 tackles and two interceptions while moving between safety and linebacker.
“He’s one of those kids who’s improved physically over the years and definitely, he’s very football smart,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “He’s very aware of things that are going on. That experience has gotten him where he is today. We’re looking forward to having a good year from him, and I think he’s thinking the same thing, so we’re all excited.”
Taylor and Mascorro realize as seniors, they have a responsibility to their teammates.
“We’re definitely looking for him to be a leader for us,” Boedeker said. “He has the capability of leading. His teammates follow him and we go as he goes.”
“Very rarely has an underclassmen been elected as the captain of the team, and Sido got elected as a captain last year by his teammates,” Herring said. “We’re expecting him to be a captain this year, and we’re expecting him to run the show.”
The show debuts Friday for Shiner and Refugio, and both players are hoping their finale comes in December at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“It means a lot to me,” Taylor said. “I just want to end my senior year on a good note. We’re trying to win a championship like most of the time during my career.”
“We’re just going to do our thing, the thing we’ve been doing for years,” Mascorro said. “Anything short of getting gold at state is not acceptable.”
