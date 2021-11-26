PORT LAVACA — Refugio doesn’t have a quarterback problem, according to coach Jason Herring.

The Bobcats instead have “a quarterback blessing,” in the eyes of the veteran head coach.

Refugio put that on display in a 54-7 win over Ganado in the Region IV-2A, Division I semifinals at Sandcrab Stadium on Friday night.

The Bobcats moved to 13-0 and advanced to the state quarterfinals for the 15th consecutive year, dating back to Herring’s arrival in 2007.

Refugio will meet Shiner in the fourth round at 7 p.m. Thursday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium.

Freshman quarterback Kelan Brown was 11 of 18 passing for 217 yards and five touchdowns in what’s been the biggest game of his life so far.

Junior Caleb Hesseltine saw proportionally less time at quarterback as he works his way back from an injury suffered late in the season. Hesseltine went 6 of 12 passing for 35 yards with one interception in limited action.

“We’ve got two extremely talented kids,” Herring said. “They bring something different to the table, but they’re both very capable of leading this team to wins. At some point, I told them, it’s probably going to take them both.”

After failing to convert on fourth down following a Ganado fumble on the opening kickoff, Refugio scored on five of its next six possessions.

The lone possession without a touchdown ended on an interception thrown by Hesseltine to Ganado’s Riley Hurt in the first quarter.

Brown connected with senior receiver Antwaan Gross to open the scoring on a 43-yard pass to finish the Bobcats’ second drive.

Brown also threw passes of 48 and 79 yards to Jordan Kelley and Jason Moore, respectively, in the first half.

The Bobcats picked up touchdown runs of 6 yards each from Jordan King and Eziyah Bland in the first half.

Brown racked up 178 of his 217 yards passing in the first half as Refugio cruised to a 34-0 lead at the break.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot over the last few weeks,” Brown said. “It’s a lot more fun with these big crowds, the band and all that.”

Ganado’s offense was without junior quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero. He suffered an injury on the fourth play of Refugio’s first drive and never returned to the game.

The Indians rode senior Lane Benavides for 150 yards passing of their 157 yards of total offense. He had transitioned to playing receiver for the Indians and had not taken many reps at quarterback.

“Lane’s a man, and all these seniors are. I’m gonna miss them,” said Ganado coach Brent Bennett. “Lane came out and battled his tail off tonight.”

The Indians made three trips into Refugio territory in the first half, but were held to 1-of-11 on third-down conversions.

Ganado had 62 yards of total offense in the first 24 minutes after posting 415 yards a week ago against La Villa.

Refugio sacked Benavides eight times.

“We knew we had to play a big part because they played Shiner and we knew they’d compare,” said senior Ty LaFrance. “So we knew we knew we had to play our butts off tonight and we did.”

Refugio vs. Ganado stats Refugio 54, Ganado 7