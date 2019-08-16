REFUGIO – Quarterback Austin Ochoa wasn’t concerned when Refugio didn’t score during the first possession of its scrimmage against Bishop.
The Bobcats managed four first downs, but Ochoa was sacked three times by the Badgers’ blitzing defense.
“We just had to see what they were bringing up to us,” Ochoa said. “We adjusted in the second round and we did what we do.”
The Bobcats, ranked No. 1 in the preseason Class 2A, Division I poll, scored three touchdowns in their final 10 plays Friday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
Ochoa threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Perez, Eziyah Bland ran 13 yards for a touchdown and Ysidro Mascorro added a 15-yard touchdown run. Jordy Martinez was successful on his three extra point kicks.
“We just have to perfect our offense and what we’re doing,” Ochoa said. “We just have to get it 100 percent right.”
The Bobcats started and finished strong on defense, limiting Bishop to one first down on its two possessions.
“We’re not perfect yet,” Mascorro said. “We’ve got to get perfect. It’s about fundamentals and bringing the energy.”
Refugio coach Jason Herring was disappointed with his team’s start, but happy with the way it rebounded.
“They got after us the first few plays,” he said. “We ran the ball, but we didn’t pass protect very well. We needed to see this because we’ve been practicing against each other and no matter who you’re playing Friday night competition is going to be better than you can emulate.
“I’m real proud of the way we finished, scoring three in the last 10,” he added. “Most of all I thought the defense was the bright spot. That’s where we have the most new kids. I was anxious to see where our defense was at. I’m real, real pleased that the defense looked so good.”
Refugio will head to Odem on Thursday for its final scrimmage. But the Bobcats’ biggest priority is their season opener at Tidehaven.
“It’s about time,” Mascorro said. “It’s been a long time since we played anyone. It was pretty fun. But a scrimmage is just a glorified practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.