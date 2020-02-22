REFUGIO – Jared Kelley received an invitation from MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds to attend Major League Baseball’s draft.
Kelley is ranked the top high school prospect in the nation by mlb.com.
But if Kelley has his wish, he won’t be in Omaha, Neb., on June 10, but at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond pitching for Refugio in the Class 2A state semifinals.
“If we’re there,” Kelley said, “I’m definitely going to be at the state tournament.”
The Bobcats open the season Tuesday at home against Tidehaven as the No. 1 Class 2A team in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s poll.
Refugio returns virtually every starter from last year’s team, which reached the regional final, and finished with a 27-3 record.
“It’s not very often you can say you bring back basically your whole team,” said Refugio coach Jarod Kay. “The biggest thing we’ll have to fight is complacency and feeling like because we were there last year, we’ll be there this year and that’s not the case. If we don’t work hard and do what it takes to get back there, then we won’t make it back there.”
Kelley, who has signed with the University of Texas, is a major reason why the Bobcats figure to make a run.
He went 11-0 last season with a 0.22 ERA and had 144 strikeouts in 65 innings, while earning all-state honors and being named the MVP of the Advocate’s all-area team.
Kelley participated in a number of summer all-star games where his fastball was clocked in the high 90s, and has been working out three days a week in Corpus Christi.
“I kind of started a little early this year,” Kelley said. “I wanted to be at least mid-game arm ready. I don’t want to come out and my arm is not as strong as I want it to be. I’ve been picking it up a little more to get my arm in shape a little faster.”
Kelley was one of four Refugio players to earn all-state honors last season. He will be used as the designated hitter when he isn’t on the mound after hitting .348 with three home runs and 30 RBIs last season.
Pitcher/shortstop Austin Ochoa, reliever/outfielder Colten Hesseltine, and Kelley’s younger brother, Jordan, who plays a number of positions, are returning all-state players.
They will join starters Ethan Perez, Ysidro Mascorro, Mike Firova and Joseph Montemayor. Robert Montalvo, Thomas Keyes, Jarren Gonzales and Zavien Wills also saw significant playing time.
“I’m pretty sure that brings a lot of confidence to this team,” said Ochoa, who has signed with UTSA and was the offensive player of the year on the Advocate’s all-area team. “We fell short of what we wanted to accomplish. This year, we have a lot more experience on our team. Some of the other guys have grown up a little bit and I think we’re ready.”
Kay has done his best to prepare the Bobcats for the postseason by scheduling games against Class 3A, 4A and 5A teams.
“At the end of the day, we want to win every game,” he said. “But regardless of what happens, we will be better for playing that competition when it gets to the playoffs, seeing the pitching we’re going to see, and seeing the defense we’re going to face, that will make us better.”
The Bobcats are used to success in football, having recently won their fifth state championship. But they’ve never been to the state tournament in baseball.
“The mentality to win in one is similar to the mentality it takes to win in the other,” said Kay, who is an assistant football coach. “I’ve got a group of seniors who desperately want to leave a legacy here. They are already the winngest football class in school history, and the only class to win two state championships. They can be the only class to get to Round Rock and the only class to win one. They are very hungry for that.”
Jared Kelley knows major league scouts will be following him closely, but takes the attention in stride.
“At first, I wasn’t used to it,” he said. “But I’ve been going to all these summer events and you get used to all the guys behind you with radar guns. I come out and see them, but it’s just another baseball game and me and the catcher.”
Kay is proud of the way Kelley has continued to work hard and be supportive of his teammates.
“He is real level-headed,” Kay said. “If you didn’t know that he was getting a lot of attention, you probably wouldn’t know from talking to him. We told our kids there were scouts at our games last year when he pitched. There may be more this year, but it doesn’t matter.
“The only thing that matters is what happens between these lines when we’re playing. They need to approach it like it’s an opportunity for them. The more guys who are watching us play, the more opportunities they have to get noticed.”
Jared Kelley can think of no better way to end his senior season than to pitch the Bobcats into the state final on the same day his name is called in the major league draft.
“I just try to focus on the time with my teammates and having fun and just knowing that this is the last one,” he said. “After this, I’ll have to buy a ticket to get into the game.”
