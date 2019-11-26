FRISCO – Sam Houston State’s Trace Mascorro and Houston Baptist’s Gamarquis Girdy were honored on the all-Southland Conference postseason football team announced Tuesday.
Mascorro, a junior from Refugio, was named the conference’s Newcomer of the Year and was also a first-team selection on the defensive line.
Girdy, a senior from Victoria West, was selected as the first-team kick returner.
Mascorro, who transferred from UTEP, is the first Bearkat to be named the league’s top newcomer since Chris Chaloupka in 1999.
He is also the first defensive player to get the honor from any school since Incarnate Word’s Myke Tavarres in 2015.
Mascorro started all 12 games on the defensive line, racking up 15.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and forcing a pair of fumbles for a defense that led the FCS in tackles for loss.
Girdy ranked second in the nation and led the conference with a 28.2-yard kickoff return average. He was one of only five players nationally tied for the FCS lead with two kickoff return touchdowns.
