The performance of juniors Jared Kelley, Colten Hesseltine and Austin Ochoa in Refugio’s run to the regional finals was recognized with their selection to the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state baseball team.
The Bobcats were a win away from their first state tournament appearance before finishing the season with a 27-3 record.
Kelley and Hesseltine were first-team selections at pitcher and reliever, respectively, and Ochoa was a second-team pick at shortstop on the squad, which was released Tuesday.
Weimar senior Clay Barton was named to the first team in the outfield.
Kelley had an 11-0 record with an 0.22 ERA and had 144 strikeouts in 65 innings.
Hesseltine had a 4-1 record and nine saves with an 0.92 ERA and had 34 strikeouts in 30.1 innings.
Ochoa hit .417 with two home runs, four triples, 12 doubles and 28 RBIs. He scored 40 runs and had 18 stolen bases.
Barton hit .377 with three triples, six doubles and 22 RBIs. He scored 33 runs and had 17 stolen bases.
Earning honorable mention were Refugio outfielder Jordan Kelley, Weimar shortstop Zak Kunz, Shiner first baseman Tyler Mikes and shortstop Hunter Kloesel and Falls City outfielder Keyshawn Johnson.
Senior outfielder Broch Holmes from state champion Dallardsville Big Sandy was selected as the player of the year, and Big Sandy’s Jacob Hooker was named coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers — Brandon Hendrix, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.; Jared Kelley, Refugio, jr.; Kolby Parker, Shelbyville, jr.
Relief pitcher — Colten Hesseltine, Refugio, jr.
Catcher — Bowden Hooser, Crawford, sr.
First baseman — Nic Kunze, Linden-Kildare, jr.
Second baseman — Ethan Ramirez, Smyer, soph.
Shortstop — Graden Emmons, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.
Third baseman — Dylan Day, Sundown, jr.
Outfielders — Broch Holmes, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.; Preston Elam, Clarendon, sr.; (tie) Clay Barton, Weimar, sr.; Justin Lambright, Trenton, sr.
Designated hitter — Nathan Bales, Windthorst, sr.
Player of the year – Holmes, Dallardsville Big Sandy
Coach of the year — Jacob Hooker, Dallardsville Big Sandy
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers — Reid Taylor, Woden, jr.; Dylan Frazier, Hawley, sr.; Otto Wofford, Mason, sr.
Relief pitcher — McKane Maxwell, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Brody Black, Sundown, sr.; Garrett Lilley, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.
First baseman – (tie) Baylor Augustus, Rivercrest, sr.; Aaron Kohring, Burton, sr.
Second baseman – (tie) Brady Branson, Hale Center, sr.; Noah Elam, Clarendon, sr.; Carson Fuentes, McCamey, sr.
Shortstop – (tie) Austin Ochoa, Refugio, jr.; Chase Keeton, Valley Mills, sr.
Third baseman — Bryan Duff, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.
Outfielders — Omar Ortega, Bland, sr.; Brady Blue, Kerens, sr.; Garrett Hewitt, Hawley, sr.
Designated hitter — Khristian Goree, Woden, sr.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers — Jacob Owen, Linden-Kildare, sr.; Zach Conde, Hawkins, soph.; Cade Neve, Albany, soph.
Relief pitcher — Mason Johnson, Linden-Kildare, soph.
Catcher — Jagger Vaughn, Iola, sr.
First baseman — Landry Bruce, Crawford, sr.
Second baseman — Cy Belcher, Windthorst, soph.
Shortstop – (tie) Conner Byrd, Archer City, sr.; Cole Ferguson, Shelbyville, sr.
Third baseman – (tie) Elijah Degrate, Valley Mills, jr.; Michael Falcon, Brackettville, jr.
Outfielders — Joshua Martin, Como Pickton, sr.; Garrett Pearson, Crawford, soph.; Bryn Roberts, Iola, sr.
Designated hitter — Caden Leschber, Thrall, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers — Alex Aparico, Cushing, sr.; Cy Belcher, Windthorst, soph.; Brayden Benson, Santo, jr.; Justin Castillo, Hale Center, soph.; Cody Daily, Center Point, jr.; Broch Holmes, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.; Adyson Martin, Sabinal, sr.; Lane Powledge, DeLeon, soph.; Bryn Roberts, Iola, sr.; Steven Searcy, Riesel, sr.; Ben West, Albany, sr.
Relief pitchers — Joshua Dyer, Albany, sr.; Miguel Flores, Smyer, jr.; Kevin Yeager, DeLeon, sr.
Catchers — Colton Adams, Centerville, sr.; Ryan Ahearn, Leon, jr.; Ruben Cuellar, Ben Bolt, sr.; Sam McQuarry, Windthorst, sr.; Trey Schuler, Linden-Kildare, jr.; Abraham Van Gundy, Ralls, soph.
First basemen — McKane Maxwell, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.; Tyler Mikes, Shiner, sr.; Kyler Reed, New Deal, soph.
Second basemen — Kaleb Camp, Iola, sr.; Chandler Dodge, Riesel, sr.; Scott Guzman, Thorndale, sr.; Tanner Seeley, New Deal, soph.
Shortstops — Dalton Alford, Linden-Kildare, sr.; Colton Bates, Windthorst, sr.; Jacob Bravo, Bosqueville, sr.; Cash Callahan, Burton, jr.; Zach Conde, Hawkins, sr.; Joshua Dyer, Albany, sr.; Channing Godwin, Bland, sr.; Keyshawn Johnson, Falls City, sr.’ Hunter Kloesel, Shiner, sr.; Zak Kunz, Weimar, sr.; Devin Lehnert, Shiner, jr.; Kolton Smith, Smyer, sr.; Zane Spinn, Holland, jr.; Jett Whitfield, New Deal, sr.; Otto Wofford, Mason, sr.; Kevin Yeager, DeLeon, sr.
Third basemen — Brady Branson, Hale Center, sr.; Tate Engel, Kerens, sr.; Kelan Hodges, DeLeon, sr.; Layton Reed, New Deal, sr.; Carlos Rodriguez, McCamey, jr.; Reid Taylor, Woden, jr.; Abel Van Gundy, Ralls, sr.
Outfielders — Brandon Hendrix, Dallardsville Big Sandy, sr.; Jordan Kelley, Refugio, fr.; Kelton Marek, Harper, jr.
Designated hitters — Josh Moore, Harper, soph.; Kolby Parker, Shelbyville, jr.
TSWA Class 1A All-State Team
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers — Alex Magers, D’Hanis, sr.; Dawson Fortner, La Poynor, sr.; Kyle Looper, D’Hanis, jr.
Catcher — Bode Stewart, New Home, soph.
First baseman — Zane Allen, Borden County, sr.
Second baseman — Garrett Allen, Wells, sr.
Shortstop — Anthony Coy, Ira, jr.
Third baseman — Matthew Pevehouse, Abbott, jr.
Outfielders — Blaine Coats, La Poynor, fr.; Josh Rivera, D’Hanis, sr.
Designated hitter – (tie) Chris Navarro, Coolidge, sr.; Nate Deel, Baird, soph.
Player of the year – Magers, D’Hanis
Coach of the year — Todd Craft, D’Hanis
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers — Karson Valentine, Ira, jr.; Brayden Vaught, Dodd City, soph.; Matthew Pevehouse, Abbott, jr.
Catcher — Dawson Turner, La Poynor, sr.
First baseman — Jaeden VanDamme, D’Hanis, jr.
Second baseman — Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, soph.
Shortstop — Riley Owens, Shamrock, jr.
Third baseman — Nathan Goodwin, Ira, jr.
Outfielders — Kadyn Johnson, Abbott, soph.; Dawson Fortner, La Poynor, sr.; Zayne Kennon, Dodd City, jr.
Designated hitter — Jett Riley, La Poynor, jr.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers — Dillon Jones, Dodd City, jr.; Jakari Hadnot, Wells, sr.; Riley Owens, Shamrock, jr.
Catcher — Logan Tucker, Wells, sr.
First baseman — Dillon Martin, Avalon, jr.
Second baseman — Solomon Rodriguez, D’Hanis, jr.
Shortstop — Rhett Newton, Avalon, jr.
Third baseman — Rylan Rogers, Baird, jr.
Outfielders — Blake Buckelew, New Home, jr.; Laith Elredy, Neches, sr.; Rode Newton, Graford, sr.
Designated hitter – (tie) Ethan Reyes, D’Hanis, fr.; Tyler Welch, Perrin-Whitt, fr.
