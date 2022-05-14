Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine recovered from ankle surgery just in time to step in and lead the Bobcats to the next round of the Texas high school baseball playoffs.
After only pitching twice this year for a total of 31 pitches, and only catching three games, Hesseltine caught Game 2 and pitched Game 3 of Refugio’s best-of-three area round series against Falls City.
Refugio (15-5) took game one Wednesday evening, defeating Falls City (17-6) 4-2. Falls City jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning in Game 2 Saturday afternoon in Beeville.
Down 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Refugio battled back, scoring three to tie the game at five.
The Bobcats stranded the winning run on second sending the game into extra innings. Falls City scored three in the top of the eighth and held Refugio scoreless in the bottom of the inning leading to a 8-5 Game 2 win for the Beavers.
“I’ve been here nine years and every time we had a break between game 1 and the next two games, we’ve lost every time. To lose game 2 the way we did today, being down the whole game, coming back and having the winning run on second base, not being able to push it in, that was tough. I’m just proud of how the kids battled back,” said Refugio head coach Jarod Kay.
Hesseltine stepped on the mound to start game 3, trying to give his team a chance at victory. He did just that as he pitched over six innings, striking out six, while allowing just one run in a 7-2 win in Game 3.
The pitching effort followed his eight innings behind the plate in Game 2.
“It was tough, I’m not going to lie, but I battled through. I just told myself that I have to be that guy, my team is counting on me. The guys behind me made great plays and the catcher did a great job,” said Hesseltine.
Refugio scored three in the first, one in the second, followed by a three-run fourth inning to jump out to a seven run lead.
Falls City pushed across a couple in the top of the seventh, but came up short, allowing Refugio to advance.
Hesseltine knew the Bobcats had what it would take to win Game 3.
“We knew we just needed to play better. We got a little rowdier in the dugout, and with being on the mound, I knew my team would have my back,” said Hesseltine.
Standing out offensively for Refugio were cleanup hitter Lukas Meza who went 5-for-8 with a double and three RBIs between the two games, and Jordan Kelley who added three hits and three RBIs for the Bobcats.
Falls City was led by Ayden Gates who threw 6 innings in game 1, striking out 7. He went 3-for-8 with three RBIs.
