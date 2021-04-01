Area team's competed in their district meets this Wednesday and Thursday with a number of them taking home first prize.
At the District 31-2A meet, the Refugio boys and Yorktown girls won.
Refugio's Ernest Campbell won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.93, Woodsboro's Anthony Meacham ran 22.34 to win the 200-meter dash while also winning the pole vault. Isaiah Avery won the 400-meter dash for Refugio and Zavien Wills won both the 110 and 300-meter hurdles.
Woodsboro won the 400-meter relay, while Refugio won both the 800 and 1600-meter relay, Antwaan Gross came in first in the long jump and triple jump. Roger Gonzalez won the discus throw for Woodsboro.
Kailey Sinast won both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles for Yorktown while Brooke Turner won the 800-meter run. Refugio's Peyton Oliver won the 100-meter dash, Kenedy's Lupe Bucio-Morales won the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run.
Woodsboro won the 400-meter relay, Yorktown won the 800-meter relay and Refugio won the 1600-meter relay.
Jai'lin King won the long jump, triple jump and high jump for Refugio, Seely Metting won the pole vault for Yorktown and Hailey Allen won the discus throw.
At the District 24-4A meet, De'Koreyus Ward won the 200-meter dash for El Campo, Kendrick Hundle won the 110-meter hurdles for El Campo and Wharton's Kaylie Goad won the girls 400-meter dash.
Cuero both won the girls and boys district 27-4A meet. Braidon Mathis won the 800-meter run, Beau Fornet won the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, Davyon Williams won the long jump and high jump, Charles Derouen won the shot put and discus and Cuero also won the 400-meter relay.
Brooke Wendel won the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run for the Gobblers, and Gonzales also won the 400-meter relay. Cuero won the 800-meter relay and Miricle Glover won the shot put, Lauren Gale won the discus and Abbey Dreier won the pole vault.
Gonzales won the 400meter relay, Peyton Ruddock won the 100-meter hurdles for Gonzales, Madelyn Brown won the high jump and Samantha Barnick won the triple jump.
Goliad boys and girls won the District 29-3A meet.
Goliad won the 400-meter relay, Cutler Zamzow won the 200 and 400-meter dash, Reese Ruhnke came in first in the 300-meter hurdles, Cooper Dillard won the long jump and triple jump.
On the girls side, Goliad won the 400-meter relay, 800-meter relay and 1600-meter relay. Kyla Hill won the 100 and 300-meter hurdles as well as the triple jump, Hannah Perez won the 100-meter dash, Lauren Bond won the 400-meter dash, Karleigh Hill won the long jump and Emilee Whitehead won the discus.
In the 27-3A district meet, Jaden Jaramillo won the 100-meter dash for Karnes City, Marco Segura took first in the 1600-meter run and Ryland Wielding won the shot put. On the girls side, Jaiden Robinson won the triple jump.
The top four finishers in every event advance to the area meet.
For full results from the district meets go to Advosports.com or VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.