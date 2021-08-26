REFUGIO — Jordan Kelley sent a message to Antwaan Gross after learning his teammate’s brother had been killed in a vehicle wreck.
Kelley knows the impact his older brother has had on him and wanted to help Gross deal with his loss.
“I texted him about it,” Kelley said. “He said, ‘I’m just going to do it for him from now on,’ so that’s kind of been his motivation.”
Kelley and Gross have high expectations for their senior year at Refugio, which enters the season ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll.
Gross and Kelley have played together on the varsity since they were sophomores, and will rarely leave the field this season.
“They’re 2A warriors, buddy,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “There’s no question they’re the heart and soul of our team. They both were team captains last year and they’ll be team captains this year. They start on every single thing we do. There is no doubt they are dynamic team leaders in ability and leadership.”
Kelley and Gross have displayed their athletic ability on the basketball, baseball and track and field teams.
Kelley recently earned an offer from the University of Virginia, and Gross was selected the MVP of both Stephen F. Austin camps he attended during the summer.
“With both of those kids, we’re so blessed because you can put them at Wildcat quarterback, you can put them at running back, you can put them at slot, you can put them at wideout,” Herring said. “I mean they’re just incredible football players.”
Kelley credits older brother, Jared, who is pitching in the Chicago White Sox organization, for his competitiveness and desire to be the best.
“Being around my brother and seeing how much work he put in for baseball and where it’s gotten him,” Kelley said. “So that’s how I want to be with football.”
Gross has also been motivated by his family, especially his late brother, D’Angelo.
“Most definitely,” Gross said. “I miss him. He was my everything. It was always me, my brother and my sister. We called each other Ed, Ed and Eddie. We were always with each other. We had a little trio.”
Herring not only appreciates Gross’ and Kelley’s athletic ability, but is thankful for their work ethic and the example they set for the rest of the team.
“If our studs aren’t doing it nobody else will buy in,” Herring said. “To have studs that you don’t ever have to worry about — they’re awesome kids. They do everything right. They bust their tail ends, they’re the first one in the weight room, they’re the last ones to leave, they get all of their reps, and they run their sprints hard. They’re very quality kids and great to have on your team.”
Herring’s biggest challenge is figuring out ways to get Kelley and Gross involved in the game plan.
“We always try to find our difference maker and we happen to have two of them,” Herring said. “We find as many ways as we can to get them the ball. I’ve never shied away from letting them take snaps at quarterback or play running back. Those two guys give us an advantage because there’s a lot of different ways to get them the ball and there are a lot of different ways they can hurt people.”
Kelley and Gross won a state championship as sophomores and are determined to do the same as seniors.
“Jordan and I have a lot of leadership to do,” Gross said. “We have to pick everybody up when they feel down. You’ve got to be there.”
“Antwaan and I have been playing the leadership role since our sophomore year,” Kelley said. “This being our senior year, we have to step it up and get everybody set on one thing and that’s a state championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.