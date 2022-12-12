REFUGIO — Fans watching Ernest Campbell’s performance in Refugio’s 24-21 semifinal win over Timpson may be asking where he has been all season.
Campbell rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown, caught a 13-yard touchdown pass, and had a 35-yard reception to set up the game-winning field goal.
The answer is Campbell has been there all along, but Refugio head coach Jason Herring was waiting for the right moment to turn him loose.
“He goes and runs a 10.3 at state, so we know we’ve got to get him the ball,” Herring said. “My whole goal was to try and get to state. Ernie is super dynamic, but he’s 135 pounds, so I have to be careful. As the games get bigger — we’ve been working on it all year — we’re just calling his number more.”
Campbell is the two-time state champion in the 100-meter dash, but he worked hard over the summer to become a better football player.
“I was working out with a trainer, who works with a lot of four- and five-star recruits,” Campbell said. “That helped with my routes and techniques and getting open.”
The Bobcats (14-1) have used Campbell in a variety of ways heading into their Class 2A, Division I state final game against Hawley (15-0) at 11 a.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Campbell, who has 11 college offers, leads the team with 35 receptions for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 277 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns. He also plays in the secondary and has four interceptions.
“I’ve known he was dynamic for a long time,” Herring said. “I’ve known he’s dynamic since I first saw him in seventh grade. For a while, he was just a sprinter, and now he’s turned into a dam-gum good football player. He’s not only catching the ball and running the ball. He’s become one of the most complete football players we have.”
Campbell, who is listed at 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, showed his toughness in the Timpson game by pancaking safety Terry Bussey to help set up a 13-yard gain on a sweep by Chai Whitmire.
“At halftime, my receiving coach (Adam Spiegelman) told me that I would block,” Campbell said. “I told Chai, ‘I got you.’ When the play came, I pancaked him. Someone came out of nowhere and pushed me, but I just kept my calm.”
Campbell knows keeping focused will be the key to Refugio bringing home its sixth state championship.
“We have come out and practice 100% without hurting ourselves,” he said. “The key will be communicating and staying healthy this week.”
Herring has no doubt Campbell will do whatever is necessary to help the Bobcats have success.
“Last year, he was more of a role player so there weren’t nearly as many opportunities,” Herring said. “He has completely transformed himself from not only a great trackster to a great football player.”