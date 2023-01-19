Coaching in the World Series seemed like an out-of-reach dream to Dan Firova.
Firova watched the games on television and couldn't help but notice when the commentators would show off their World Series rings.
“I remember thinking how great it would be to have one of those rings, man,” Firova said on the phone from his residence in Laredo. “I was always in Mexico and I never thought I would get the opportunity. I was already up in age and already in my 60's and still coaching down there.”
Firova’s dream became a reality this season when the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series.
Firova, 66, is in his second season as the quality control coach for the Astros, and was excited to share the title with manager Dusty Baker, who gave him his first opportunity in the major leagues as the bullpen coach for the Washington Nationals.
“The World Series was a ride in itself,” he said of the 2021 series when the Astros lost to the Atlanta Braves. “I kept pinching myself. It was a big let down because we didn’t win. I started thinking I would never get this opportunity again because they don’t come too often. But we came back this year and won it and it was just an amazing ride, beautiful.”
Firova will be honored for his long career in baseball when he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Omni Hotel in Corpus Christi.
“It’s just an honor,” Firova said. “I’m very appreciative that I’m being recognized by people in my hometown and my own area. I’m glad they know what I have accomplished in my career.”
Firova played football, basketball and baseball in high school at Refugio, where he lost the pinky finger on his right hand during his freshman year in a shop class accident.
But he played baseball at Coastal Bend College and Texas-Pan American before being drafted in the second round by the Seattle Mariners.
Firova had seven plate appearances with the Mariners before playing for five seasons in the minor leagues and headed to Mexico after playing one game for the Cleveland Indians.
Firova spent nearly three decades in Mexico playing and coaching and racking up countless miles on bus rides.
He managed 10 different teams and won three championships, while recording the most wins of any non-native manager in Mexican League history.
Baker hired Firova when he became manager of the Nationals in 2016. Firova was with the Nationals for two seasons before going back to Mexico when Baker was released by the team.
Firova got his opportunity with the Astros in 2021 after Chris Speier retired and Baker called again.
His duties include throwing batting practice, doing reports on opposing players’ bunting ability, and making sure bench players are ready late in the game.
“I love the game,” Firova said. “As long as they want me there, I’m willing to work and do as much as I can as long as I can. There have been a lot of long bus rides. But It’s been a blessing and I’m thankful.”
NOTES: Refugio’s Kristal Rodriguez and Chadriana Callis will be honored for being selected to the South Texas High School All-Star Softball Team…Goliad’s Colby Rosenquest will be honored for being selected to the South Texas High School All-Star Baseball Team…For ticket information, call the Corpus Christi Hooks at 361-561-4665.