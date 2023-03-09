CUERO — Two of the fastest 100-meter runners in the state figured to go head to head at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays.
Bay City senior Brice Turner won the Class 4A 100-meter dash at last year’s state meet in a time of 10.25 seconds.
Refugio junior Ernest Campbell won the Class 2A 100-meter dash at last season’s state meet in a time of 10.32.
But the much-anticipated matchup never took place, as Turner didn’t compete Thursday at Gobbler Stadium because of a tweaked hamstring.
“I was looking forward to it,” Campbell said. “I wanted to see where I was at and see where I needed to improve on. He didn’t run today, but hopefully, he gets better.”
Campbell won the 100 in a time of 10.97 into the wind, and the 200 in a time of 21.76. He also ran the anchor leg on Refugio’s 400 relay that finished first in a time of 42.71.
The 25 points scored by Campbell were enough for him to win boys high-point honors.
“I was just training and trying to get in shape,” Campbell said. “Last week (at the Goliad meet), I was fighting and I couldn’t finish through, and today I improved. I feel like I’m on course to get where I need to be.”
Raising the Bar
Victoria East senior Matthew Jackson scored 23 points to finish second in boys high-point honors.
Jackson won the high jump (6-4), the long jump (22-5) and ran a leg on the Titans 800-relay that finished third in a time of 1:32.93.
Jackson began the year by clearing 6-7 in the high jump at the Calhoun Relays.
“I was working really hard toward it,” Jackson said. “Perfection of the technique allows me to jump higher. I’ve grown and put some muscle on in the weight room. To get to 6-8 or 6-10, you have to work on more technique.”
Jackson is not the biggest fan of running but admits it helps him in the jumps.
“Although I don’t like it that much," he said, "running helps a lot in football, basketball and track. It helps with almost everything.”
Jackson cleared 6-4 at last year’s regional meet and finished fourth. His goal is to clear 6-10 and bring home a gold medal from the state meet.
“I know I can do it,” he said. “I’ve got to work. You’ve got to be able to perfect your markings, your run-ups and get over the bar. There are many people who can jump high, but less people can get over with good form and that’s how you really reach that status of being a high jumper.”
A Bright Future
Cuero freshman Emeree Dasilva had not run the 100-meter dash in a meet since she was in seventh grade.
But it was hard to tell, as Dasilva won the race in a time of 12.86 seconds into the wind.
Dasilva also won the long jump (17-11) and ran a leg on the Lady Gobblers’ winning 800 (1:46.11) relay team.
She missed out on a chance to add to her point total when the 400 relay team dropped the baton.
“I’m starting to get into shape,” Dasilva said. “In basketball, we condition, but it’s nothing compared to track. We do more reps, run faster and work harder, and also in the weight room we go up in weight to get stronger and faster and I’ve improved in speed.”
Dasilva attributes much of her progress to the work she’s done in summer track with former Cuero coach Victor Mathis.
"I ran in 2018 and 2019, and then I didn't run the COVID year," she said. "But I went back, and it's helped get my times faster, and I went past 16 to 17 in the jumps."
Dasilva has high goals for the rest of her freshman season.
“I want to be invited to the Texas Relays, break the 100 record (11.83) and jump 18 this year in long jump,” she said. “Our team is very positive. We pump each other up. We’re like a little family.”
Team Titles
Goliad won the girls team title with 153 points. Cuero was second with 93, Calhoun third with 91.5 and Yoakum fourth with 78.5.
Bay City won the boys team title with 121 points. Refugio was second with 110, Calhoun third with 88 and Yoakum fourth with 66.
Goliad’s Kyla Hill racked up 41 points to easily claim girls-high point honors.