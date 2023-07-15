REFUGIO — Ernest Campbell has mixed emotions about the recruiting process.

Campbell enjoyed the trips and meeting the coaches and athletes, but found trying to make the right decision difficult.

“It was stressful,” Campbell said. “I was overwhelmed and I was pulling hairs. But it was a pretty fun experience. I’m the only one in my family that’s had a chance to do this. It’s just a blissful moment.”

Campbell put what he hopes will be a cap to a process that began during his sophomore year at Refugio by announcing his commitment to Texas A&M before family, friends and teammates Saturday evening at A Little Britt of Heaven.

Campbell plans to sign with the Aggies in December.

“For me, I looked up the program to see how great it was,” he said. “The fan base and what the environment would be like for me.”

Campbell was impressed by Texas A&M receivers coach Dameyune Craig and head coach Jimbo Fisher.

“First it was the receivers coach on my end to see what you’re going to get after visiting,” Campbell said. “It was easy for me. That’s what you’re going to get out of Coach Craig. So after looking at it, that was an easy choice for me.”

Campbell did a good job of keeping his commitment a secret. Even his mother wasn’t sure of his decision until Saturday.

“It’s been exciting yet stressful,” Natasha Cambell said. “It’s been hard because he likes people. I think it was hard for him to separate the emotional connection with coaches from the schools. So now he said he just wants to enjoy being a senior and that’s it.”

Natashai Campbell was pleased with her son’s decision.

“I know he likes Coach Craig a lot and he likes Coach Fisher,” she said. “I think (Shiner’s) Dalton (Brooks) makes it a good thing. He’s seen another two-way player going to that school. I think that was also a good push for him. And then you have Coach (Pat) Henry there for track as well. So you got Coach Fisher and Coach Henry.”

Campbell had 38 receptions for 630 yards and 11 touchdowns, rushed for 282 yards and two touchdowns, and had 157 return yards and two touchdowns last season.

He also intercepted four passes and had 64 return yards for the Bobcats, who advanced to the Class 2A, Division I state final.

Campbell set a Class 2A record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.22 seconds at the state meet, and also won the 200 (20.92) and ran the anchor leg on the winning 400 relay (41.95) to help lead Refugio to its second consecutive state championship.

Campbell hopes to play football and run track in College Station, but is looking forward to his senior year.

“My goal is just to win state,” he said. “That’s the only thing I haven’t done in my high school career is to win state in football.”