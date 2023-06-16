Refugio’s Ernest Campbell wrapped up his junior year of track and field by winning three gold medals at the UIL Class 2A state meet.
Campbell won the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and ran the anchor leg on the winning 400-meter relay team at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Campbell helped the Bobcats capture their second consecutive team championship.
His time in the 100 of 10.32 seconds was the fastest of any classification at the state meet.
Campbell is currently competing in the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon.
Campbell’s performance this season led to his selection as the MVP of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Class 2A Super Elite team.
Campbell was joined on the 2A team by junior teammates J. Henry Moore and Chai Whitmire.
Hallettsville junior Damarion Austin, Goliad junior Caden Regan, and Karnes City senior Jerrick Beaver were selected to the Class 3A team.
Goliad junior Kyla Hill and sophomore Ashley Wood were named to the girls Class 3A team.
The Class 3A team also included Tidehaven sophomore Mary Johnson, Yoakum sophomore Jayana Phillips, and Van Vleck junior Emilee Schneider.
Schulenburg junior Meredith Magliolo was selected to the Class 2A team.