REFUGIO — Ernest Campbell heard the gun moments after the start of the final of the 100-meter dash at last week’s Nike Summer Outdoor Championships at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Campbell figured there had been a false start, and was worried he might be disqualified from the race.
“I thought the lady was looking at me,” he said. “I thought I got DQed so I got in my blocks quickly and I was like, ‘dang.’ I was pretty scared, so I didn’t get the best start.”
Campbell, who will be a senior at Refugio, wasn’t disqualified and went on to finish sixth in the race in a time of 10.60 seconds.
“When it came to running, I knew I wasn’t in good shape and I just wanted to compete,” he said. “I wanted to go to the finals and at least get top six.”
Campbell wasn’t disappointed with the trip, as he got to visit the University of Oregon campus, and compete against some of the nation’s top sprinters, most of whom will be running on the college level next season.
“It was a good experience,” Campbell said. “I got to talk to the (Oregon) sprinters coach. He gave me a tour of the track facility and I went to the football facility and I was impressed.”
Campbell had an exceptional finish to his junior season at Refugio.
His time of 10.32 seconds in the 100 at the state meet a Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin set a Class 2A record and was the fastest in any classification.
Campbell also won the 200 (20.92) and ran the anchor leg on the 400 relay (41.95) that finished first, and helped the Bobcats capture their second consecutive state championship and 12th overall.
Campbell’s performance led to his selection as the Class 1A-4A Athlete of the Year by the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association, and he was named the MVP of the Texas High School Coaches’ Association’s Class 2A Super Elite Team.
“I was really blessed to be picked,” Campbell said after completing strength and conditioning drills at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium. “I worked hard so I’m glad to see the outcome.”
Campbell will spend the remainder of the summer concentrating on football. The Bobcats go into the season ranked No. 1 in Dave Campbell's Texas Football Class 2A, Division I preseason poll.
He was recently made a four-star recruit and has visited Texas A&M and Texas Tech along with his unofficial visit at Oregon. He will visit Nebraska this weekend.
Campbell is hoping to play football and run track on the college level, and has sought advice from Refugio graduate Toya Jones, who played football and ran track at Texas A&M.
“I asked Toya about it,” Campbell said. “He told me it’s hard. It depends where you’re going to college. Some coaches are going to tell you when they’re ready for you to go do track, and some coaches as soon as track starts, they’re going to let you go.”
Campbell would like to sign a letter of intent in December, but he also has more to accomplish at Refugio.
“I would like to win state in football and win state in track again and be committed by December,” he said. “I was pretty pleased with this year. I have one more year so hopefully, we can win one more.”