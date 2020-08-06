Naaji Gadsden has never been to Plainview, but even a two-day journey of over 600 miles hasn’t dampened his enthusiasm.
Gadsden had almost given up on his dream of participating in college athletics after graduating from Refugio.
“It was hard for me,” Gadsden said. “I thought I was at rock bottom. I didn’t have my test scores. I just kept telling myself I could do it. I just kept praying to God every day and I finally did it to where God blessed me to reach my goal.”
Gadsden signed a letter of intent to play football at Wayland Baptist University on Wednesday before heading out with his parents to get settled in his dorm room before practice begins Monday.
Gadsden has never been to the school, and most of what he knows is from conversations with former Refugio teammate DJ Campbell, who played at Wayland Baptist before transferring to Texas Southern University.
“It’s going to be a distance, but I have to do whatever I have to do to make it work,” Gadsden said. “I don’t want to be like others. I’ve learned from other people’s mistakes and I don’t want to be like that.”
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Gadsden played running back on the Bobcats’ 2019 undefeated state championship team.
Gadsden rushed for 1,093 yards and 25 touchdowns, while averaging 8.1 yards per carry. He also had 13 receptions for 88 yards, and returned four kickoffs for 172 yards and one touchdown.
Gadsden is expected to play running back or in the slot for the Pioneers.
“I’ll take a whole bunch of memories,” he said. “I’m humbled. My parents taught me how to humble myself ever since I was a young guy. But I can never forget the state game. It was a great game.”
Gadsden, a hurdler, was forced to miss his senior season of track and field because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The goal was to play college ball,” he said. “I love both of those sports. My first sport was football. I’ve just been lifting every morning, hitting blocks, going to the track and working out doing sprints and stuff like that.”
Wayland Baptist is an NAIA school, which competes in the Sooner Athletic Conference. The NAIA postponed conference play until the spring, but is allowing schools to play up to three non-conference games in the fall beginning Oct. 15.
“It will be the same old thing just in a different environment,” Gadsden said. “You just have to have the same mind set. The coach is going to try and test you wherever you go. You’ve got to have the same mind set and stick to the script no matter what it is.”
